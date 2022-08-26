AN excellent line-up of bulls and solid buying support at last week's Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale combined to ensure another successful event for the vendors and the Northern Rural Supplies selling team.
Prices hit a high of $20,000 for a Charbray and the sale grossed more than $1.1 million for the 182 bulls offered and sold by 18 Queensland studs.
Advertisement
The buyers were made up of mainly Kimberley and Pilbara pastoralists, however there were buyers from as far south as Jurien Bay and Dandaragan and from across the border in the Northern Territory and they were not afraid to bid up on the 182 bulls offered, ensuring all the bulls found new homes, selling for an average of $6258 and a gross of $1.139m.
Compared to last year's record-breaking sale where 174 bulls were offered and sold under the hammer for an average of $6688, the number of bulls offered and sold was up eight head, while the average fell $430 and the gross was back $24,750.
Sale auctioneer Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, made the trek north and said it was a good day with a 100 per cent clearance of 182 bulls.
"To travel as far as they did, the presentation of the bulls was an absolute credit to the vendors," Mr Watling said.
"The bulls stacked up and there was a good spread of buying support throughout the sale with top-end buyers and parties that were quite selective given what they purchased.
"The sale was well-supported with good buying support from within the Northern Rural Supplies network and a few others outside of the network with most sales staying local and to a Northern Territory order."
The $20,000 top price honours went to a Charbray bull from the Bar Boot stud, Boyneside, Queensland.
The 24-month-old polled bull, Bar Boot 931/1, was purchased by Red Gully Pty Ltd, Broome.
The bull was by ANC Charolais bull.
Droughtmaster
The Droughtmaster bulls were the first to go under the hammer and in this section five studs offered and sold 65 bulls at an average of $6742, which was back $331 on the breed's 2021 result.
Topping the run at $13,750 was By-Mingo Ute D4 (P), a 21mo bull by Wajatryn 2484 Landrover D5 (P), offered by the By-Mingo stud, Biggenden, Queensland, when it sold to WNM McDonald, Fitzroy Crossing, which also purchased another By-Mingo bull at $9000.
Another strong By-Mingo supporter was Liveringa station, Derby, which paid $12,000 and $8500 for two bulls.
All up the stud offered and sold seven Droughtmaster bulls at an average of $10,071, the best for the breed.
The second highest price in the Droughtmaster offering was $13,500 paid for a bull from the SC Grazing stud, Yaamba, Queensland, when it was knocked down to Red Gully Pty Ltd.
In total SC Grazing offered and sold 14 bulls in the run for an average of $8143.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
The next best price in the SC Grazing team was $12,000 paid by Jubilee Downs Pastoral Co, Dandaragan, while Yanrey Cattle Trust, Carnarvon, went to $10,500 for its team of three, which averaged $9167.
The Valera Vale stud, Charleville, Queensland, was the largest vendor in the run, offering and selling 20 bulls to a top of $8500 and an average of $5300.
The $8500 top-priced bull was purchased by Harvest Road Breeding, Jubilee Downs station, Fitzroy Crossing.
Other strong supporters of the Valera Vale team were WNM McDonald, which picked up three bulls at an average of $6333 and Liveringa station that averaged $6000 across a team of three.
Advertisement
The Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud, Bell, Queensland, recorded a top price of $12,000 for its team of 16 bulls offered and sold at an average of $7203.
Topping the team at $12,000 was the 20mo Vale View M Diesel (PP) son, Sevenell Logan 1198 (P), which sold to the Mutton family, Fieldhouse stud, Jurien Bay.
The Fieldhouse stud also paid $11,500 for a 19mo Glen Eyre 679 (P) son from the Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud.
Yanrey Cattle Trust also supported the Sevenell & Lynsey Park offering, buying a team of seven bulls to a top of $10,250 and an average of $6964.
The Rodlyn stud, Bell, offered and sold eight Droughtmaster bulls to a top of $4500 and an average of $4063.
Harvest Road, Balfour Downs station, Newman, purchased the stud's $4500, while Millijiddee Station Cattle Company, Fitzroy Crossing, purchased six all at $4000.
Advertisement
Queenslander
The Queenslander bulls were offered second and in this section three studs offered and sold 26 bulls at an average of $6462, which was down $723 on last year's result.
Topping the run at $15,000 was Barlyne Q1125 (P), a 25mo bull by Aldinga 346 (P) offered by Barlyne stud, Gayndah, Queensland, when it sold to Red Gully Pty Ltd.
All up the Barlyne stud offered and sold 20 bulls at an average of $6525.
Other strong supporters of the Barlyne bulls were Harvest Road Breeding, Jubilee Downs station, which purchased six to a top $8000 and an average of $6667, while WNM McDonald, purchased three to a top of $11,000 and to an average of $9167.
Muan stud, Biggenden, Queensland, offered and sold four bulls for an average of $6000.
Advertisement
Harvest Road, Balfour Downs station, purchased the stud's top-priced bull at $10,500, while Crown Point, Ruby Plains station, Halls Creek, bought three all at $4500.
Samari Plains stud, Roma, Queensland, offered and sold two bulls, one to Crown Point Pastoral, Halls Creek, for $4500 and the other to Liveringa station, at $9000.
Charbray
The sale's $20,000 top-priced bull was a Charbray sire from the Bar Boot stud.
Also selling in the Charbray section was Samari Plains stud, Roma, Queensland - like Bar Boot stud ,it offered only one bull which sold for $12,000 to DL & GM Robinson, Carnarvon.
Red Brangus
Advertisement
Six Red Brangus from the Redline Brangus stud, Eidsvold, Queensland, were next in the ring and all sold for an average of $11,417 and to a top of $14,000.
The top-priced bull was 24mo and sired by Bimbadeen Q M100 (P).
It was purchased by Harvest Road Breeding, Jubilee Downs station, which also bought the stud's second top-priced bull at $13,500.
Also buying two bulls from the offering was Harvest Road, Balfour Downs station, when it went to $12,000 for both.
Red Brahman
Red Brahmans had the second largest number of bulls on offer behind the Droughtmasters.
Advertisement
In this section four studs offered and sold 41 bulls to a top of $7000 twice and for an average of $5226, which was back $483 on last year.
The first to achieve the $7000 top price was the Samari Plains stud, when it sold an 18mo bull by Fern Hills B Romeo 2764 (PS) for this value to Barn Hill Livestock.
Another strong supporter of the Samari Plains offering was Noonkabah Rural Enterprises, Noonkabah station, Fitzroy Crossing, which purchased three bulls at a $4667 average.
All up Samari Plains offered and sold seven bulls in the run for a $5143 average.
The Barlyne stud was the other vendor to achieve $7000 when it sold a 23mo polled bull by Kandoona 14743 (PP) for this value to Yardoogarra, Broome, which also picked up two more Barlyne bulls at $6500 and $5750.
In the run Barlyne offered and sold 14 bulls for an average of $5804.
Advertisement
They were helped in achieving this result by Red Dirt Agriculture, which purchased five sires at a $5600 average.
Muan stud offered and sold nine bulls to a top of $6500 twice and an average of $5056.
Napier Corporation, Napier Downs station, purchased both of Muan's $6500 bulls as part of a team of four which averaged $5875.
In this section the Rodlyn stud offered and sold 11 bulls to a top of $5250 twice and an average of $5226.
Napier Corporation and Red Dirt were the buyers of two top-priced Rodlyn bulls, while Argyle Cattle Co, Moola Bulla station, Broome, showed support for the offering, purchasing seven bulls all at $4500.
Grey Brahman
Advertisement
The Grey Brahmans were the last into the ring and in this section three studs offered and sold 42 bulls to a top of $7750 and an average of $5190.
The $7750 top-priced Grey Brahman sire was sold by the Ahern stud, Gayndah, Queensland, which offered and sold 10 bulls at an average of $4775.
The top-priced bull was purchased by Barn Hill Livestock, which also secured a second Ahern bull at $4250, while Red Dirt Agriculture paid $7250 for a sire from the stud.
The Raglan stud, Emerald, Queensland, was the largest vendor in the run offering and selling 22 bulls to a top of $7500 and an average of $5102.
Raglan's $7500 top price bull was purchased by DL & GM Robinson, which purchased a second Raglan sire at $6750.
Other strong supporters were Kimberley Ag & Pastoral Co, Derby, which averaged $4722 across a team of nine and NT Livestock & Property, Darwin, Northern Territory, secured five at a $5100 average.
Advertisement
The Bar Boot stud offered 10 Grey Brahman sires and sold them all for an average of $5800.
Its top-priced bull sold for $7000 to Kimberley Ag & Pastoral Co, which also purchased a second Bar Boot bull at $4500.
DSD & Co, Katherine, bought three Bar Boot bulls averaging $5833 and to a top of $6750.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.