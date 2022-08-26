THERE were not only strong prices achieved in the stud ram sale at last week's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning, there were also a number of significant private sales transacted over the event.
Headlining the private sales was a stud reserve from the Gooding family's East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, that sold for $50,000 to Roger and Tim Polkinghorne, Charinga and Banavie studs, Berrimal, Victoria.
The powerful upstanding March shorn Poll Merino ram was a June 2021-drop son of an Imperial 111 syndicate with wool tests of 19.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.1 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.
Roger Polkinghorne said the Gooding family was easy to deal with and they particularly liked the structure, skin and purity of their new East Mundalla sire.
"We have used East Mundalla genetics in the past and the Goodings have used ours with their Jonty family based on our genetics," Mr Polkinghorne said.
"We have been friends and long associates of the Gooding family and visited each other's properties on a regular basis.
"We have found the East Mundallas to be a great cornerstone for structure, topline and feet and a couple of their rams have done a great job for us.
"It suits us because we concentrate on wool, fibre alignment, cut and these things and the East Mundallas are a great base sheep for us.
"What I like is the softness and purity around the eyes and this particular sheep is very soft around the muzzle.
"Our main focus is about breeding industry leading sheep and standout individuals to sell to the stud industry.
"We think this ram has a lot of virtues we are looking for and are confident he will do a good job for us."
The Goodings also announced the sale of another stud reserve for $10,000 to Chris Stapleton, Capree Poll Merino stud and Kelpie stud, Bathurst, New South Wales.
The late May 2021 born March shorn ram was AI bred by Masterbuilt 87-63 and displayed tests of 17.7 micron, 2.5 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.6pc CF.
Mr Stapleton said they have used East Mundalla semen in the past which has suited their breeding program well and said his new sire ticked all the boxes.
"Standout sheep and what we are looking for," Mr Stapleton said.
"Beautiful handling soft white wool to handle the higher rainfall that is dense enough with terrific figures.
"It is also very sound structurally, just a very nice sheep."
The Jackson family's Westerdale stud, was another to announce a more than $20,000 sale when it sold an August shorn Poll Merino ram to Rhodes Pastoral, Boyup Brook, for $25,000.
The very correct, AI-bred ram is by Glenlea Park 881 and out of a Westerdale ewe carrying Kamora Park bloodlines.
Rhodes Pastoral sheep manager Phil Corker said he was very impressed by the ram when he saw him for the first time at Katanning.
"I hadn't seen him before now and when I saw him I was impressed," Mr Corker said.
"He is perfect on his feet and structurally very sound plus he has a nourished, sirey wool bred for the high rainfall zone which is hard to find.
"I thought he was the standout Poll ram in the shed that suited our environment.
"We purchased two of his half brothers last year as two-tooths and we have been impressed by them as they have grown out well with good bodies and good squareness.
"We also liked his pedigree as we have had some good results from both of them in our flock."
The six-tooth ram has May wool figures of 20.8 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.8 CV and 98.8pc CF.
In the show ring at Katanning, the ram was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram and champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram, while at the Williams Gateway Expo in April it was sashed the reserve grand champion and champion medium wool Poll Merino ram.
Mr Corker said they would use the ram as a single sire mate over 100 ewes this coming season and also send it for semen collection.
One of the first private sales announced was from the Hogg family's Navanvale stud, Williams, releasing a highly fancied stud reserve to the Mullan family's Quailerup West stud, Wickepin, for $22,000.
The young two-tooth Poll Merino ram was by a Glenlea Park 882 son, Navanvale 1212 and out of a ewe sired by Westray 207 purchased by the Navanvale stud for $15,000 at the 2019 Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Victoria.
It displayed wool tests of 19.5 micron, 2.7 SD and 99.6pc comfort factor and scan results of 6mm fat and 34.1mm eye muscle depth.
Buyer Todd Mullan said the Navanvale ram's breeding, carcase and wool made it an exciting prospect for the Quailerup West stud.
"We have used 881 successfully in the past and you can see it is working at the Hogg's stud also," Mr Mullan said.
"Beautiful white crimpy soft wool on a great carcase that is suited to a wide range of environments but particularly our higher rainfall clients."
The Griffiths family, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, rounded out the private sales when it sold a March shorn Merino ram for $6000 to Les Sutherland, Arra-dale stud, Perenjori.
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who selected the ram for Mr Sutherland, said the ram had a great structure, good bone and a lustrous white wool which could handle the higher rainfall of the stud's western based clients.
The ram, which was sashed the reserve champion March shorn fine-medium wool Merino ram in the show, carries Mianelup bloodlines and has wool figures of 18.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.8pc CF.
