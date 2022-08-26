Farm Weekly

GRDC and Laconik assess Wheatbelt fallow options

August 26 2022 - 7:00am
Six replicated farm scale trials have been established to assess three different types of fallows, shown here at a trial site at Bonnie Rock. From left to right: complete brown out (full chemical fallow), vetch, volunteer pasture (brown manured) and continuous cereal (wheat). Photos by Laconik.

A NEW research project is working to give Western Australian growers in the central and eastern Wheatbelt improved knowledge of fallow management and the economic value of fallows in their cropping rotations.

