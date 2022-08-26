Bin closure the wrong decision

WHILE respecting CBH's track record, and the advantages that its operations give WA farmers, the matter of the Bolgart bin baffles me.
A local farmer explained to me after harvest last year, the headaches the closure of this bin had caused him.
It took a lot longer to deliver his grain, slowing down his harvest, and he was forced to deliver barley as feed rather than manufacturing, because the stack for manufacturing was an additional 30 kilometres away from his property.
I chaired the inquiry into the State railway lease.
It took us ages to pull it apart to understand it, but the best thing I did as chairman was to hand down the lease and make it public.
Finally people could understand what was in it.
The Bolgart bin serves one of the most consistently high yielding parts of the State.
Everybody agrees it is a good thing to have as many tonnes of grain on rail as possible, and not on roads that basically weren't built for the trucks of today.
I think a path has to be found to keep bins such as Bolgart open.
If CBH don't want to run them, allow growers to form a local co-operative to operate them as a franchise.
To me, this situation makes no sense.
I urge CBH to have another look at it, and if they won't comment, maybe this situation could do with a parliamentary inquiry of its own.
- Ian Blayney is a former MP for Geraldton (2008-2021) and on Economics and Industry Standing Committee (2013-2017).
