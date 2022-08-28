IT turns out that even marine scientists can't fight the urge to return home to the family farm.
In 2015, Jamie Spence returned to the family farm at Borden for harvest at the end of his university course and "never left".
Advertisement
In 1920 his great grandfather Horatio Theodore Spence (HT Spence & Co) settled in the area, hailing from Birmingham, England.
Upon arrival in Borden, Horatio worked at Salisbury farm and in the Sandalwood shearing shed, where his name still remains on its walls and where the family's love for the Merino breed began.
The family property was then purchased by Horatio in 1950 as a part of the War Service Land Settlement, for serving in the later years of WW2.
In the late 1960s, Horatio's son Barry Spence took over the property.
A generation later, Jamie's father Alan Spence took over the enterprise, still running Merinos, and running up to 10,000 head at one stage.
The 4700 hectare property is named after Ninterup Creek that runs through the middle of it.
"Our farm name isn't spelt the same as the creek itself, the E got lost over the years with the Spence slang," Mr Spence said.
With granite rock present throughout Nintrup, it is a perfect place to graze sheep, along with a 180 hectare bush block, leaving 4000 hectares of arable land.
The now fourth generation farmer manages 6500 Merinos of which, 2400-2800 are breeding ewes.
Working alongside Mr Spence is cropping manager Gary Jansen, who has worked on the farm for 15 years.
He also keeps 1000 wethers, 1500-2000 hoggets and the next generation of lambs onsite.
His dad Alan now visits his son once a fortnight and assists with seeding and harvest processes every year.
Mr Spence is the oldest of five children, he has three brothers, Thomas, Robert, Jonathon and sister Courtney.
Growing up, Thomas was the only one who showed any interest in inheriting the property and the only son who attended an agriculture college.
After Mr Spence left school he managed to complete not only his Marine Science and Conservation Wildlife Biology degree and not quite a full high school science teaching degree, he was also a graduate of a Bachelor in Creative Industries degree.
Advertisement
During university breaks he opted to come back to the farm to help out, particularly during the harvest period.
Halfway through his Creative Industries degree at the age of 23, he learned that Thomas wasn't coping well with the farming management and decided to step away from the farm.
Mr Spence then finished his degree before deciding to return to the farm, with Alan still happy to keep running the farm for seven years.
From 2018 onwards Mr Spence started implementing his own ideas on the property, when his father gradually moved to Albany.
Following his father's mantra, "the Merinos supplement the cropping program, they are an accessory", he has found it second nature continuing the breed onfarm.
The Spences run Merinos primarily for wool.
Advertisement
MORE MERINO NEWS:
"We are more fibre producers rather than meat producers, Merinos have great wool, it's exactly what we are aiming to breed and that's why we love them," Mr Spence said.
When selecting rams from a local breeder he follows his father's lead of visual appraisal.
"Dad used to always want a certain lightness in the wool, in terms of strength, and something with a fine crimp," Mr Spence said.
Advertisement
"We select something with a uniform body and a nice frame that is consistent from front to back and top to bottom.
"We also make sure the wool is consistent throughout the neck, rump and sides of the ram.
"We try to maintain 30 rams on the property but we are operating steadily with 25 at the moment."
The current 2400 breeding ewes are split into five different mobs (with a sixth mob consisting of dry ewes), with roughly 300-500 sheep in each and are usually joined to the rams for five weeks.
"We aim to have 3000 breeding ewes but we rise and fall due to seasonal issues," he said.
Three-fifths of the ewes are joined in early October to lamb in early March and the remainder of ewes are joined in the middle of January for a mid-June lambing.
Advertisement
"Two joinings a year splits the resources for us so we aren't feeding all the ewes pregnancy rations at once, and this way we don't need a larger ram mob covering all the ewes at once" he said.
"The pregnant ewes that lamb in summer are able to feed on stubbles and the ewes that lamb in winter are lambing straight on to green feed."
Mr Spence reintroduced pregnancy scanning of the ewes to the flock when he joined the Lifetime Ewe Management project, three years ago.
"Dad used to do pregnancy scanning for a few years but wanted to keep the workload minimal so we were just putting the rams in at our two joining periods and whatever lambed, lambed," he said.
"Pregnancy scanning gives us an opportunity to separate the dry ewes so we can keep them and put the ram over them again, we put a high ram density over them again so there's a better chance of them becoming pregnant."
When it comes to their cast-for-age ewes and surplus ewes they are sold through Elders at a farmgate price, and if there isn't a buyer they go onto the Elders section at the Katanning saleyards.
Advertisement
"Any ewes that don't have the desirable traits that we are looking to breed, we get rid of them straight away," Mr Spence said.
"We don't want to keep sheep that are of no value to the enterprise.
"Since joining the Lifetime Ewe Management project, I have started vaccinating more over the past three years, as an insurance policy.
"When it comes to animal husbandry we only used to check for fly strike and give a worm drench at weaning, if they weren't showing any signs of worms, they wouldn't get a second drench."
Mr Spence is now a firm believer that vaccinating his mob is an input cost that he will get back in return.
Lamb marking is carried out two to three weeks after lambing, followed by weaning.
Advertisement
The weaning process involves taking lambs off the ewes, vaccinating, drenching and putting them back out into a clean pasture.
In future he aims to fence off a portion of the farm close to his home to put triplet-bearing ewes in so he can manage them better when they start dropping lambs.
Shearing kicks off in November, although it used to take place in the first week of December.
"Shearing has always been dependent on the cropping pattern," he said.
"Canola (harvest) used to finish by the end of November and the wheat wouldn't be ready until the second week of December but seasonal and variety changes have caused everything to closely bank up together, so we decided to move shearing to November.
"Last year we got about $12-14 per kilogram of wool and our flock averaged 18.5 micron.
Advertisement
"We market our wool through a local broker with Nutrien Ag Solutions and sell our crutching and oddments to Westcoast Wool & Livestock for cash sales.
"If we don't continue to make money off of the wool side of things we may have to look at using them as a dual-purpose sheep, but for now we are satisfied with what we are doing."
Before the moratorium on live export, the wethers were sold in late June/July but are now generally sold post shearing, usually about January/February.
"We aim to get a good top line and mid line of 70-80 per cent away live export through Elders, and the rest get sold at the Katanning saleyards," he said.
"This year we decided to keep the wethers through to the other side of the moratorium and we will shear them before we sell them so we can get as much wool as possible.
"We really make a conscious effort to use every bit of wool we can.
Advertisement
"Our maiden culls are appraised by a stock agent and if there's a buyer interested we will sell them straight out of the paddock and if not we send them to Katanning for Elders to sell."
Mr Spence views the wool market as very up and down at the moment.
"Livestock fibre is very durable and is seen to be a very necessary resource," he said.
Cropping takes up on average 2500 hectares of the property, consisting of Noodle wheat and wheat, annually with some canola for rotational purposes and lupins for stock feed.
Ideally various groups of paddocks are used for cropping.
Every three years paddocks will be rotated for a three-year growing period, meaning that one paddock will be cropped for three years, then rested for three years.
Advertisement
The reasoning behind this is to give the paddock a chance for clover to regenerate and to rest the paddock.
Mr Spence's five to 10-year plan involves extensive pasture improvement as well as infrastructure improvements.
"I'd like to make small changes so I don't overwhelm the system," he said.
"These things take a lot of time, trial and error and input costs, it will be a lengthy process because it takes years to see improvement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.