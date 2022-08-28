GOOD farming methods and the Merino's ability to adapt to a different region is helping Noel Keding to restore and improve the Frankland River property he purchased two years ago.
Mr Keding, together with his parents Brian and Julie ran a 5000 hectare property in Gairdner for 52 years, however, they took the opportunity to downsize and relocate in 2020.
"It was ideal timing because my parents were wanting to slow down and I had already discussed the possibility of relocating elsewhere in the near future," Mr Keding said.
"Where this would be and what I would do, I had little clue."
The property was quickly under offer and Mr Keding knew he wanted to continue farming, dabbling with the idea of purchasing a cattle farm at Serpentine.
However, he found many of the properties he looked at didn't feel right until he drove into the 2300 hectares which he now calls home, including the 800ha of adjoining lease land.
"It just felt right, and I knew running Merinos in this area would be the safest bet," he said.
Six weeks and 20 road train trips later, Mr Keding moved in and not only brought all the Merino ewes from Gairdner across but gained another 5000 ewes with the new property.
"I went from a 70 per cent cropping enterprise to a 70pc sheep enterprise with 7500 mated ewes to manage," he said.
"It was a huge jump in livestock numbers and has taken some adjustment, but I was very thankful I gained an employee who had already worked on the property and still is invaluable in helping me manage it."
Mr Keding currently runs a self-replacing flock of 6000 Merino ewes and mates 4000 to Merino rams, while the remainder are joined to white and black Suffolk sires.
"I've had to downsize slightly and grade my hoggets hard the past six months to get back to my base flock and a type of Merino I'm happy with," Mr Keding said.
With the support from local classer Charlie Russell, 10pc to 20pc are currently selected for the terminal flock, along with any ewes aged five and a half to six-years-old.
The Merino breed and its dual-purpose qualities has performed well for the family over the years and Mr Keding is a believer in sticking to what you know.
"I've seen fads come and go in the sheep breeding game, but I feel confident in sticking to the Merino, its reliability of lamb and wool production and ability to adapt to changing climates is desirable," he said.
"We have been purchasing our Merino genetics from Canowie Fields for 20 years as they are paddock run, hardy, well-framed and have long bright, white wools."
Infusing more poll genetics into the flock has also seen Mr Keding recently select rams from Warralea.
"For a number of years we have purchased rams annually from Canowie Fields and in the past two years I have given Warraleas a go just because I needed extra numbers," he said.
"In minimising risks to my workers and shearing contractors, it's important I make an effort to infuse some Poll genes into the flock."
White Suffolk sires are sourced from Kohat but with 30 head attached to the property's purchase, Mr Keding hasn't had to do too much topping up.
The fast growth rates and eating qualities of the White Suffolk-Merino cross lambs make them ideal to lotfeed.
"I have built a small feedlot system for prime lamb production," he said.
"I sell the majority to V & V Walsh at about 22-24kg dressed weight and they are put on a high protein ration of pellets from Kojonup Feeds at weaning in October."
To advance the sheep enterprise Mr Keding is looking at introducing Electronic Identification Devices (EID).
"A few local producers are currently using ear tag identifiers and I've done some homework myself and think it is something that I should apply to the sheep enterprise soon," he said.
"There's a lot of work involved to get it up and running but the data collected will largely assist in hogget selection and in the crossbred lamb operation."
The wethers are currently sold at 10 to 12 months of age averaging 30 to 35kg liveweight off stubbles.
"Back in Gairdner we would feedlot them, however while I try to do some repairs and renovations to this property it has suited to sell them as stores," he said.
Farm and pasture restoration has been a priority on the new property.
"I have given myself five years to have the farm up to a standard I'm happy with," Mr Keding said.
Together with his two workers, he has already redesigned and fenced 30 kilometres into smaller, more manageable paddocks and has another 30km to go.
"I run 500-800 head of ewes in a mob but restructuring the farm I hope to scale this back to a more manageable number of 300 to 400 head," he said.
Mr Keding has already established 20,000 saltbush shrubs to improve the health of waterlogging areas and has a goal to plant two to three hectares each year.
"Sheep love saltbush, it's nutritious and leaves a beautiful salty flavour in the meat," he said.
"It will add another element to supplementary feeding for the ewes and lambs as well as offsetting confinement feeding before lambing in June and July."
Confinement feeding begins before the opening rains, and after a pre-lambing drench and vaccination the ewes are put onto renewed pastures three weeks ahead of lambing.
"Confinement feeding allows me to get the ewes on a rising plane of nutrition and enables early pasture growth and effortlessness grazing behaviour," he said.
Surrounding the restructuring of the farm, Mr Keding has also focused heavily on pasture management and has planted about 300ha to a vetch, serradella and oat mix.
Mr Keding said improving pasture in all the grazing paddocks resulted in 400 bales of hay being cut last season which will assist in supplementary feeding this year after receiving a 150 millimetre decline in rainfall so far this year from 2021.
"While pastures are tight, the ewes are currently being fed a barley and lupin mix two to three times a week," he said.
"Thankfully there is plenty of barley and hay stored and in feeding 2kg to 2.5kg a head per week I can keep the ewe's milk and condition up during lambing."
The Merino flock achieves 85pc-95pc lambing while the crossbreds average 110pc to 115pc.
Mr Keding said improvements could be made, including creating better shelter and water amenities in the paddocks, scanning for twin lambing and controlling foxes in some way.
"I should have put out fox baits this year but I'm always hesitant because of my dogs," he said.
"I only pregnancy scan for wet and dry but I would like to start scanning for twins and really looking after those twin bearing ewes."
Lamb marking is at the end of July and although he can't yet see an alternative to mulesing, he is vigilant in using two types of pain relief, ilium Buccalgesic and Tri-Solfen.
Shearing is in January, although there are plans to move it to October.
"It comes off the back of harvest - it's in the peak of summer and paddock preparation shortly follows which gives me no downtime," Mr Keding said.
"Unfortunately, the current shearing shed has inadequate shelter to keep the sheep dry in a wet spring and going forward it will have to be extended or replaced."
Often the wool is sold straight off shears through Westcoast Wool & Livestock and the flock averages 20 to 21 micron and 4kg to 5kg/head greasy fleece weight.
Mr Keding said the flock was averaging 6kg to 7kg/head greasy fleece weight in Gairdner and buying in ewes has set him back, however he is working hard at improving the type.
"I like to produce a white, bright, long, open wool and a Merino with good frame and do-ability," he said.
"If the wool market can stay up where it is, I believe running Merinos would be very competitive per hectare to a prime lamb operation."
The cropping program comprises 1800ha of wheat, barley and canola and Mr Keding has recently applied a strip and disc system, plus chaff line system to restore the health of his soils.
"The program involves a stripper front which takes the heads off the crop leaving the straw in the ground," he said.
"After the stripper head has been through, the ewes and lambs utilise the feed before the remnants are disc sown back into the ground, similar to mulching and effectively capturing and storing soil moisture."
Mr Keding is aware of overusing insecticides and chemicals in his cropping program and this new system has allowed him to reduce these elements, with the weeds adding another alternative to supplementary feeding.
"I'm simply striving for a heathy farm by focusing on the soil condition, pasture growth and the well-being of my sheep," he said.
