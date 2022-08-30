Farm Weekly
JCB 155HD mini skid steer loader on show at Dowerin

By Mal Gill
August 30 2022 - 2:00am
JCB dealer manager for WA, Craig Tucker, with the 155HD mini skid steer loader that is finding favour with farmers, just like JCBs telescopic handlers, because of its versatility.

AMONG much larger and new-model agricultural equipment displayed by JCB Construction Equipment Australia at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, one of its smallest machines stood out.

