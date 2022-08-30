AMONG much larger and new-model agricultural equipment displayed by JCB Construction Equipment Australia at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, one of its smallest machines stood out.
Dwarfed by the JCB Fastrac 8330 Series 5 tractor, three and four tonne telehandlers, 434S wheel loader and the new TM420 telescopic wheel loader, the 155HD mini skid steer loader, along with a matching mini excavator, looked decidedly undersized.
But it is their small size, agility and versatility that makes them useful tools for farmers, according to JCB dealer manager for WA Craig Tucker.
"We are finding there is good take up of these (mini skid steer loader and excavator) in the ag scene as well (as the construction industry) for digging drains and trenches for power cables etc," Mr Tucker said.
"The mini skid steer, in particular, is ideal for a variety of farm jobs because it's basically like a mini bulldozer with a short frame.
"These are becoming very popular with farmers, they can send a worker out on their own to do rock picking, earth moving, gravel spreading, cleaning up yards and pens - all sorts of jobs.
"It's mainly thought of as a construction machine, but we are finding lots of uses for it in the ag scene.
"It's a bit like the telehandler, which is really popular, farmers just keep finding jobs for it to do.
"If you visit a farm at lunchtime you can bet the telehandler is parked up at the house because the farmer is always in it," he said.
The new TN420 telescopic wheel loader combined the versatility of a wheel loader and a traditional telehandler, Mr Tucker pointed out.
"It's a true multi-purpose machine, it's articulated like a wheel loader, but also incorporates a telescopic boom out the front," he said.
"It can get into tight sheds or around tight yards and it can also be used for a lot of wheel loader purposes - moving silage rolls, cleaning dams and the like.
"It came about through customer demand.
"We used to do a TM320, but people kept asking for a bigger unit, so this was relayed to the JCB factory and they've come back with the 420 - it's a lot bigger machine with more capacity."
Mr Tucker said JCB's dealer network throughout WA was well stocked with its range of tractors, rough ground fork lifts, track and wheel loaders and telescopic handlers.
