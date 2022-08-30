GROWERS were being encouraged by CSBP to make their fertiliser commitments a little earlier than usual, at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.
Given the cautionary outlook for growers in terms of input costs versus prevailing commodity prices, deferring is probably their inclination, however general manager Mark Scatena said CSBP was keen for growers to partner with them and think about placing orders soon.
"We know there are pressures out there and everyone is doing the best they can to manage the elevated input costs," Mr Scatena said.
"We'll try and innovate our offers to incentivise some growers to use the available supply chains."
From a phosphates perspective, input prices are higher now than this time last year.
While growers have already experienced nitrogen price inflation, a lot of them won't have experienced phosphate cost inflation yet.
There will be an increase in price as the phosphates market is even more challenged due to China, which is a big provider, still curtailing some exports.
"Looking at the drivers from a global perspective, there is still a lot of volatility given the geopolitical issues which are still playing out in eastern Europe," Mr Scatena said.
"It's hard to see that volatility deteriorating or falling dramatically over the next few months."
