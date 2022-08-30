A HAPPY South Australian customer undertaking a 2000 kilometre road trip to say hello at Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week to the team from Beverley Hydra Boom is a pretty good product endorsement.
Anthony Fatchen, a farmer from Ungarra on the Eyre Peninsula, explained he bought his first tractor-drawn Hydra Boom sprayer in 2002 and another in 2012 and had heard about the field days.
"I thought 'one day I'd like to go to Dowerin and meet the Hydra Boom team there to say hello' and that's just happened," Mr Fatchen said at the Hydra Boom display at Dowerin, where he met Hydra Boom builder and product developer, Beverley Steel Fabrication founder Eddie Peart and director and manager Jenifer Petchell.
He said he organised his trip around visiting the field days and friends at Dalwallinu and Esperance.
Ms Petchell said if Mr Fatchen ordered a third Hydra Boom sprayer he might have some new boom innovation choices.
"We are trialling an auto height control for the boom that will maintain optimum distance above the crop in undulating county and a return-to-tank spray system so you can prime lines, or sections of lines if they have been shut down, and when you flush you don't have to dump, it goes back to the tank," Ms Petchell said.
"We have also had a couple (of Hydra Boom sprayers) fitted with tank level screens this year - when you fill the tank the level is right there in front of you.
"It's a matter of testing the systems to ensure they're as trouble free as the rest of the Hydra Boom."
Ms Petchell said the 1000 litre Hydra Mix tank was popular because farmers could mix the next batch of chemical while they were spraying.
"While you are filling the main tank with water you set up the next chemical batch in the Hydra Mix and start it mixing, so you save time and know your chemical is properly mixed," she said.
Beverley Hydra Boom had two 8000L, 36 metre sprayers fitted with the most popular options on display at Dowerin.
One had twin-line boom configuration and the other the AirMatic system which enables an operator to maintain droplet size as conditions change.
They also displayed different axle options, with one on standard track axles and the other on a rear steer axle option which is making a return in popularity, Ms Petchell said.
