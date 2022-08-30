Farm Weekly
SA customer visits Dowerin Field Days for the first time

By Brooke Littlewood
August 30 2022 - 5:00am
South Australian farmer and Beverley Hydra Boom customer Anthony Fatchen caught up with Hydra Boom director and manager Jenifer Petchell during a visit to the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

A HAPPY South Australian customer undertaking a 2000 kilometre road trip to say hello at Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week to the team from Beverley Hydra Boom is a pretty good product endorsement.

