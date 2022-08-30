WITH a sprayer range that stretches from backpacks all the way up to self-propelled, Goldacres chose its Crop Cruiser G6 Series 2 SP unit as its Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days' showcase last week.
Goldacres business manager Jason Rodda said the unit had the weed detection camera system able to "summer spray green-on-brown and green-on-green" to minimise chemical usage and cost.
"Unlike some other machines that use the same weed detect system by Bilberry, we run our boom as an option in sections which takes a lot of complexity out of doing a simple job which is squirt and kill a weed," Mr Rodda said.
"You can let the cameras do the work for you or you can blanket spray.
"Another point of difference is Goldacres uses a tiered boom spraying approach, our 3TS gives us a greater speed window and better droplet control without necessarily going to the PWN system.
"Recirculation is also standard on our system, on some others you have to go to a PWN system to get that."
Goldacres high-clearance SP sprayers also use a light weight, fuel efficient and reliable mechanical drive.
"There's lots of terminology in the industry for doing a simple job and that's what we do, our customers like the simplicity, the reliability and our resale value, which is also important," Mr Rodda said.
"We are Australian made and locally supported."
