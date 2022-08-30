Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Goldacres Crop Cruiser showcased at Dowerin Field Days

By Mal Gill
August 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldacres State manager and Goomalling service centre manager Mike Hutton (left) and Goldacres business manager Jason Rodda, with the Crop Cruiser G6 Series 2 self-propelled sprayer at Dowerin.

WITH a sprayer range that stretches from backpacks all the way up to self-propelled, Goldacres chose its Crop Cruiser G6 Series 2 SP unit as its Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days' showcase last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.