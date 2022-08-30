Farm Weekly
Kenworth unveils new K220 at Dowerin Field Days

By Mal Gill
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Some of the CJD Trucks team, James Travis (left), Carl Van Niekerk and Kurt Smith with the new Kenworth K220 revealed for the first time in Western Australia at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

KENWORTH'S new K220 cab-over model on its Western Australian reveal was the star attraction at the CJD Trucks site at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week.

