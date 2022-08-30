KENWORTH'S new K220 cab-over model on its Western Australian reveal was the star attraction at the CJD Trucks site at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week.
The two K220s on display were hand-built pre-production models on a national tour, CJD Trucks regional sales manager Kurt Smith explained.
Advertisement
While Kenworth aficionados will spot a new grill, daytime running lights, different windows and streamlined roofline, the biggest changes are inside, with significantly improved ergonomics and transfer of many controls from dashboard to steering wheel and column stalks, a new integrated digital display and new customisable storage options, including phone-charge pad, he said.
"It's a new cab design, there is a whole new wiring system and - something drivers will appreciate - a new more efficient air-conditioning system," Mr Smith said.
"The K220 cab is a quieter, more comfortable, more convenient and safer place to be.
"The steering wheel controls, in particular, mean the driver doesn't have to reach around the steering wheel to the dashboard."
The K220's safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, ABS and multi-lane autonomous emergency braking and while Cummins 15 litre engine options in a range of power ratings remain, Eaton's new 18-speed Endurant XD Pro automated transmission is offered for the first time.
CJD Trucks is taking orders now with production due to start next April.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.