Shipping record broken

ANOTHER record has been smashed by CBH Group, with the co-operative surpassing its previous annual export shipping record of 15.029 million tonnes.
CBH broke the previous record, which was set in the 2017 financial year, while loading wheat on to the vessel African Lark at the Kwinana Grain Terminal.
Annual shipping records have been broken at the Geraldton Grain Terminal and Esperance Grain terminal, with 3.34mt and 3.08mt shipped respectively.
CBH is also on track to set a record at the Albany Grain Terminal by the end of the CBH financial year.
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was an exceptional effort by everyone, in light of a record 21.3mt delivered by growers last harvest.
"I would like to thank all of our trusted contractors, particularly our road contractors and grower subcontractors, who have worked with us to achieve this record," Mr Daw said.
The shipping year ends on September 30, in line with the CBH financial year.
