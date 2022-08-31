THE Belka Valley Poll Merino stud, Bruce Rock, again kicked off the onfarm ram selling season with a hugely successful sale on Monday, setting the bar high for sales that will follow, not only for its results, but also its refreshments.
A passion for Merino breeding and commitment to improving genetics has paid off for Phil and Robyn Jones with their Belka Valley Poll Merino stud consistently achieving outstanding results in shows and sales.
Advertisement
2022 has been a big year for the stud and while it may be the first cab off the rank in regards to onfarm ram sales, it had already experienced success earlier this year with sire Daniel 250, sired by East Mundalla 58, affectionately nicknamed 'Slipper'.
Daniel 250 won the title of junior champion ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, at Bendigo, Victoria, in July and then went on to sell this month for $15,000 at the WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning.
It is no wonder then that at this week's onfarm auction of 70 rams, the top price was $4700, an increase of $1000 on last year's already high top price and all for a paddock run ram with impressive figures, proving the depth available throughout the Belka Valley line-up.
The figures don't lie and with this in mind, Belka Valley received higher prices across the board, with its sale average increasing by more than $200 and its gross netting over $10,000 more than the previous year's figure.
Elders stud stock specialist and Belka Valley classer Nathan King said the impressive results of the sale were testament to the focus and investment the Jones family had put into its breeding program.
"Phil and Robyn have been very active in buying new sires and doing less AI," Mr King said.
"In the past five years of doing this, the results have really proven themselves.
"To be able to offer up 30 rams from the one sire purchased at the Katanning sale in 2020 is very telling, especially since they are also retaining rams from the same sire for within their stud program themselves."
Mr King said their initial investment in the East Mundalla sire was an extremely smart investment.
"The benefits of investing in good stud sires is evident when you see results, like the ones the Joneses achieved in their breeding program and ultimately at their sale today," he said.
The top-priced ram was over halfway through the catalogue, settled in at pen number 43, by a Mianelup sire and exhibiting wool tests of 19.6 micron, 3.6 SD, 18.1 CV and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.6 per cent.
The strong competition that had been evident through the entire sale book, reached its peak with Darren Major, DM & AL Major farming, Muntadgin, securing the top-priced ram.
Mr Major also purchased the equal second top-priced ram for $4400, a ram by East Mundalla 58 'Slipper' with figures of 18.9 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.6 CF.
"I have been buying from the Joneses for around 15 years," Mr Major said.
"I was looking for some good quality rams and with it shaping up to be a good season sheep wise I wanted to ensure I got the ones I wanted."
Mr Major farms 5000 hectares and runs 2500 breeding ewes, with 2000 mated to Merinos and 500 older ewes used in a crossbred operation, with his flock averaging 20-21 micron over the past five years.
Advertisement
"I liked the look of the top-priced ram and the type of wool," he said.
"The four rams I purchased were all similar in this regard, they had similar traits.
"I was chasing nourishment in the wool, as most of the property has medium to light soils, so I need the nourishment to keep the dust out."
Mr Major purchased four stud sires to the top of $4700 and for an average of $3750.
Buying the other equal second top-priced ram for $4400 was another regular, top-priced and volume buyer, in D & MA Spark, Bonnie Rock.
The ram was by a Mianelup sire and had wool figures of 18.9 micron, 3.7 SD, 19.8 CV and 99.5 CF.
Advertisement
The Sparks' total of five rams averaged $3080.
It was once again regular high volume buyer Chris Flintham, CB Flintham & Co, Muntadgin, who took home the most rams.
Mr Flintham's purchase of 14 rams to a top of $3100 and an average of $1543 was made with the assistance of Graeme Teasdale.
The Flinthams mate about 2200 Merino ewes and have been extremely happy with the fertility of their flock based on the Belka Valley bloodlines.
"I have been buying from the stud for more than 12 years," Mr Flintham said.
Advertisement
"I like keeping the ram flock fairly young and this has worked well.
"We achieved nearly 100pc lambing across the entire flock this year.
"I also like the consistency of the wool and they grow plenty of it.
MORE SHEEP NEWS
Advertisement
"At present our average is around 20 micron and this has gradually come down over the years."
Belka Valley principal Phil Jones said they were of course extremely happy with the results of the sale.
"It has been a really good year with our results in Bendigo, Katanning and now our sale," Mr Jones said.
"We really weren't sure how we would go a few weeks ago with our paddocks under water and needing to move our rams out to higher ground.
"But it all worked out."
This year it was also Belka Valley principal Robyn Jones' idea to enlist the assistance of local, Samantha Aurisch, and her Lizzy's Beans 'n' Bar coffee van.
Advertisement
"It really helped to free myself and Phil up to talk to clients and everyone on the day," Ms Jones.
The crowds' appreciation of a coffee and a treat prior to the sale was clear and just another way that two local businesses helped to support one another, a very fitting vibe for the Belka Valley sale which is always well supported by happy repeat and return clients.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.