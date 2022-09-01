Farm Weekly
Beef steers top $2221 at Nutrien Livestock sale

By Kane Chatfield
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
Nutrien Livestock Mid-West agent Richard Keach (left), WA Rural, Kevin and Morgan Yost, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay and volume buyer of pastoral heifers Adam Becker, ABL and V&V Walsh, with some of the Liberty Charolais sired heifers offered by Mount Florance station, Tom Price, that sold to 464c/kg and $1468 at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week.

STRENGTHENED demand swung most sale indicators 90 degrees amid stronger results at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last Friday where beef cattle sold to 604 cents a kilogram and $2221.

