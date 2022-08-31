Farm Weekly
WA farming groups seek Jobs and Skills Summit results

By Shannon Beattie
August 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Premier Mark McGowan plans to lobby for semi-skilled occupations experiencing critical shortages such as truck drivers and agricultural machinery operators to be added to the Federal governments permanent migration program. Photo by David Caporn, Scaddan.

A UNITED front will be presented at the Jobs and Skills Summit, held in Canberra today, Thursday, September 1 and tomorrow, Friday, September 2, with the State government teaming up with industry to push for semi-skilled occupations experiencing critical shortages - such as truck drivers and agricultural workers - to be added to the Federal government's permanent migration program.

