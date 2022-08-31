A UNITED front will be presented at the Jobs and Skills Summit, held in Canberra today, Thursday, September 1 and tomorrow, Friday, September 2, with the State government teaming up with industry to push for semi-skilled occupations experiencing critical shortages - such as truck drivers and agricultural workers - to be added to the Federal government's permanent migration program.
It's something which peak industry bodies, such as WAFarmers and Grain Producers Australia (GPA), have been advocating for over the past two years and with graingrowers looking down the barrel of another large harvest, it seems the WA Government is finally on board with the plan.
The Federal government sets the minimum visa requirements for foreign workers, including curating the list of eligible occupations, with the States then selecting jobs on that list for inclusion in its own State Nominated Migration Program.
With occupations such as truck drivers and agricultural workers not currently on the Commonwealth's skilled occupations list, it is not possible for the State government to include them.
However, that is something Premier Mark McGowan plans to campaign to change at the Summit.
A State government spokesman said they were limited by the visa migration pathways the Commonwealth has in place.
"A farm machinery operator, for example, is classified as a semi-skilled occupation, so cannot be part of the Skilled Migration Occupation List," the spokesman said.
"We've been listening to industry on this matter, which is why the Premier has flagged he will be asking the Commonwealth at the national Jobs and Skills Summit to consider a broader range of occupations to meet the demand for workers in WA."
WAFarmers Grains Council chairman Mark Fowler said it was pleasing to be on the same page as the State government when it comes to improving the capacity of the industry to bring in those workers to WA.
"There seems to be a real intent for the Premier to pursue that which is very pleasing, but it begs the question why this wasn't pursued earlier as it's something we have been seeking for a very long time," Mr Fowler said.
"We're looking down the barrel of yet another harvest where the availability of experienced and skilled people is going to be tight.
"I'm sure we will be able to put bums on seats, but we want to be putting the best quality operators into those roles and because we're increasingly unable to do that, it has an impact on productivity and safety."
The lack of skilled workers is not an issue for farmers alone, with the flow-on effect plugging into the supply chain problem and impacting grain prices.
With significant grain carry-over from last harvest, the logistics task going into this harvest is set to be even more difficult, which will inevitably be exacerbated by the lack of available people to drive trucks and trains and operate receival site.
While having easier access to permanent migration visas would be useful for the industry, there are issues which still would remain.
As the name suggests, those people would need to permanently relocate to Australia, however a lot of experienced farm workers prefer to follow the season and move between the southern and northern hemispheres as harvest dictates.
That is something which has been recognised by GPA, which plans to use the summit as a chance to advocate for more flexible visa options, including multiple entry visas, to enable more workers with the skill and experience needed to operate heavy machinery.
It also plans to push for the rapid return and incentivisation of workers from northern hemisphere countries on the Working Holiday Maker Visa.
GPA chairman Barry Large said there were still concerns about workforce shortages and compound social and economic impacts of fatigue and burnout for farmers and rural communities
"The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent border closures severely limited the supply of workers for grain producers, especially Working Holiday Maker Visa holders from northern hemisphere countries to operate heavy machinery during surge periods onfarm such as harvest," Mr Large said.
"This loss has been felt most acutely in WA over the past two years, but has also been experienced at varying degrees by our members throughout Australia's major grain-producing States."
