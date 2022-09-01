Farm Weekly
McLean family, Lake Biddy, wins WAMMCO award

September 1 2022 - 5:00am
Phil (left), Rachel, Scarlet (5) and Oscar (6) and Gordon McLean were surprised to hear they were the winners of the WAMMCO Producer of Month award for July.

MAKING room for a one-week shutdown to allow annual maintenance at Katanning against a background of heavy worker absenteeism, made competition particularly tense for the producers with lambs competing for WAMMCO's July 2022 Producer of the Month competition.

