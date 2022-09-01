MAKING room for a one-week shutdown to allow annual maintenance at Katanning against a background of heavy worker absenteeism, made competition particularly tense for the producers with lambs competing for WAMMCO's July 2022 Producer of the Month competition.
"Like most WAMMCO producers we had a backlog of lambs waiting for slaughter and were sweating on getting a draft of 607 crossbred lambs through the works," said Lake Biddy farmer Gordon McLean last week.
Advertisement
"It was a great surprise to learn that these lambs had won us Producer of the Month for July."
"It confirmed that our White Suffolk-Merino genetic base continues to work for us."
The McLean family's winning consignment of 607 White Suffolk-Merino lambs averaged 23.5 kilograms to return $182.11 per head and achieved a WAMMCO sweet spot of 95.63 per cent.
The McLeans won their first key titles at WAMMCO's 2020/21 Producer of the Year awards when they were placed second in the Merino large supplier category and also took sixth place in the crossbred large supplier category.
The family runs a 50:50 livestock/cropping enterprise.
MORE SHEEP NEWS
The White Suffolk crossbreeding venture has grown to involve about 4400 Merino ewes with local Merino rams used over another 3400 Merino ewes.
Mr McLean said about one third of the family's annual lamb turnoff was delayed by WAMMCO's COVID-19 staff shortages at Katanning and the impact would have been far greater without the abundance of feed and water.
"We are largely dependent on the prices WAMMCO can generate for our lambs and welcome Coll MacRury's prediction that global demand for lamb should keep prices at acceptable levels," said Phil McLean.
"We appreciate the way WAMMCO has evolved as a grower-owned co-operative and its readiness to not only develop and maintain new markets, but to keep ahead in processing technology."
He said the family marketed most of their 7000 lambs a year through WAMMCO and were shareholders but preferred to receive a price on the day for their lambs instead of the participating shareholder rebate.
Ron McLean directed a shift from Wickepin to Newdegate in the late 1970s, taking up a part developed block of 2023 hectares.
"The bumper 2021 season, with this season looking promising, follows on from our two worst seasons on record in 2019 and 2020," Phil McLean said.
"We are lucky that we have such abundant supplies of feed and water and relatively stable markets in times of chaos and turmoil."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.