THIRD-generation farmer Fenton Dean is no stranger to the Merino breed.
His grandfather, Harry Dean was one of the first young men to attend Christian Bros Agricultural School, Tardun, enrolled on his 14th birthday in 1928, where his love for farming and livestock began.
Harry was the first old boy from the Christian Bros to take up farming in the Tardun area where he farmed for at least 20 years.
After a few changes in farming areas, the Deans finally settled back in the Tardun area on the property that Fenton Dean now lives on.
The farm was bought by Harry Dean in 1967 and began expanding in 1973, where they have been farming Merinos locally for decades.
Fenton Dean's father Peter and Peter's brother Kevin went shearing in the off-seasons, while farming with their father Harry, before they took over the farm in the early 1970s.
Peter married wife Robyn in 1974 and a few years later Fenton Dean was born.
Prior to Fenton taking over the farm, he and Peter leased out the farm for two years from 2006-2008, both going to work on the mines.
Peter then started his own poly welding business on mine sites called Drip Services as an additional farm income.
Following his father's business plans, Fenton also started up his own company, Cobb Services.
The business consisted of poly welding and pipelines for mining purposes.
He grew up watching and learning from his father and took over the property in 2008.
Peter still runs Drip Services and spends time away on WA mine sites, but he and wife Robyn still live on the farm, helping when needed.
Accompanying Fenton in his farming activities is wife Rebecca, daughters Alivia and Chloe and son Connor.
In the future, he is hopeful his children will take over and follow in the family's footsteps.
"They do talk about it, although you don't want to push them into anything," Fenton said.
"Alivia loves helping me out on the farm, she's my little shadow most of the time."
The stock aspect of Sancta Monica consists of 6000 Merinos, with additional lambs.
"We love the dual-purpose and profitability of the breed as they provide an income from their wool and meat," he said.
"Sheep are another egg in the basket when the cropping years aren't so good."
With more than 4000 breeding ewes this year, 80 per cent are joined to Merino rams and the remaining ewes are mated to prime lambs sires.
"We retain some of the cull ewes and join them to crossbred rams, we send these lambs to market earlier and as a result we have a better cash-flow," Mr Dean said.
"This year we have kept 930 weaner ewes, which will be classed in early August, with the culls being sold locally through Elders.
"I go through and class the ewes that are kept as breeders every year with Lewisdale stud representative John Sherlock - he knows what I'm after."
The family bases its flock mainly on the Lewisdale bloodline, Wickepin and has done so for about 50 years.
"In recent years I have changed from Merino rams to Poll Merino rams, because it's easier management and a personal preference, I just like them better," he said.
When purchasing rams, the Deans have always gone off visual appraisal and breeding history.
"We look for something with a good conformation, good nourishment and a bit of wrinkle, something that's not open," Mr Dean said.
When it comes to joining, the rams go in with the ewes for eight weeks.
Three years ago, Fenton changed to joining the ewes in mid-January instead of early December for a mid-June drop of lambs - prior to that they used to lamb in May.
Since the lambing period has been pushed back further, he has noticed a significant increase in lamb survival.
"The past few years we have done pregnancy scanning but gave it a miss this year due to the labour shortage, people are really hard to find at the moment, it'll be a problem in the long run I think," he said.
Weaning takes place in October, and when the lambs are taken off the ewes, they are drenched, vaccinated and put into a new paddock.
He likes to put them back into a fresh paddock that hasn't had stock on it for a while, as it will be bulked up with feed for the lambs.
Labour, along with COVID-19, affected the shearing process for the Deans this year.
They used to shear on an eight-month cycle, but now it falls in late August, early September.
"The wool market is strong at the moment which compensates for the meat market which has fallen away at present - everything goes up and down at some point," Fenton said.
"It's not always rosy, hopefully it will come back up again when COVID-19 clears itself, and foot and mouth disease (FMD) doesn't become a problem."
Over the years, he has slowly changed the micron rating to his preferred preference.
"It's spot on at the moment and exactly where we want it, ewes are sitting at 20.5 micron and weaners are sitting at 18.5 micron," he said.
When it comes to marketing the wool, it is sold through Elders Geraldton livestock representative Thomas Page.
"Tom is really good, we are lucky to have him," he said.
"He always keeps us well-informed with what's going on in the sheep and wool markets.
"The wool coming off the wethers is looking to be around $10-$12 per kilogram."
The Deans often keep their wethers for an extra year depending on the market and if it's profitable, they shear the wethers for an additional clip of wool.
"Sometimes we sell them earlier depending on seasonal conditions," Fenton said.
The wethers and crossbreds are sold to the live export markets, although the domestic market has been difficult this year due to COVID-19 issues.
"Wethers and crossbred lambs are vaccinated with Scabigard and receive drenches to meet industry standards," he said.
Supplementary feeding and pasture improvement is something the family does annually on the property.
"We usually supplementary feed lupins, oats, triticale and hay," he said.
"I also sow oats, barley and triticale for pasture which is handy feed later in the season."
The cropping aspect of the farm consists of 5500 hectares of crop, with the majority to wheat, supported by lupins, oats and triticale.
"This year I planted canola, which is something we haven't done in a long time," he said.
"I also planted a new variety called Emu and it seems to be going very well at the moment."
