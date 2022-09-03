LOOKING out over the rolling green paddocks of the Nicholls family farm, third-generation farmer Callum feels grateful.
Grateful for the generations of the Nicholls primary producers who came before him, shaping and moulding their Corrigin property Koolunga in their own way to make it the 3200 hectare property it is today.
And grateful for choosing the Merino sheep as their breed of choice all those years ago, a tradition and legacy continued by Callum and his father Bryce to this day.
The Nicholls family has been farming in the Corrigin district for decades, but moved to Bryce's cousin's farm Koolunga after purchasing it 30 years ago.
Mr Nicholls moved back to the farm on a full-time basis nine years ago, after completing his schooling at WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, before completing a five-year heavy metal fabrication apprenticeship at Corrigin Engineering.
However farming has always been at the forefront of his mind, believing a mixed cropping and livestock enterprise is the most efficient, profitable and balanced approach.
In addition to cropping, the family is running 6259 Merinos, 2000 of which are commercial breeding ewes, a 250 nucleus ewe flock, 2282 new season lambs, 650 of last year's wether hoggets and 1077 of last year's ewe hoggets (a very accurate head tally).
The hoggets are usually sold by March, however there was plenty of extra feed after a second year of early seasonal rains, plus a buoyant wool market, so Mr Nicholls decided to keep the hoggets and shear an extra fleece before selling them in October.
It's a prime example of the flexibility of markets and options the Merino breed offers producers such as Mr Nicholls to take advantage of seasonal shifts and various markets.
While they are carrying extra stock, they are currently running at 10 dry sheep equivalent (DSE), however usually hover around the 5-6 DSE mark.
Excellent back-to-back seasons in the Wheatbelt have provided extra feed and filled previously dry dams with plenty of drinking water, which in turn, has had a positive effect on the family's lambing percentages.
Usually their Merino flock averages 95 per cent lambing, however this year they've pushed past the benchmark of 100pc to record 106pc for their April-drop lambs.
This year's early start provided ideal conditions for their 2000 mature lambing ewes, while the maiden ewes drop a bit later in June when there's usually better feed conditions, and they achieved 90pc lambing this year.
Mr Nicholls' father Bryce has been quoted as saying this is the most even line of lambs in the best condition he has ever seen on their property, due to plenty of feed, infusing the latest genetics and the team working hard to improve management and lift lambing percentages.
Rewinding to when the magic happened the previous year, lambs were conceived after the rams were put over the mature commercial ewe flock from the start of November for six weeks.
However, the maiden ewes were given more time to mature and joined with the rams at Christmas time, lambing later in June the following year onto lush feed.
To assist the ewes in maintaining excellent condition, Mr Nicholls said they were supplementary feeding pellets and lupins one month before lambing, then throughout the entire lambing period.
By doing this for the past couple of years, in addition to efficiently managing feed available from pastures, he noticed a significant improvement.
"There's been a lot less mis-mothering, as the mothers aren't wandering off searching for food," Mr Nicholls said.
"But we've also been able to lift our lambing percentages, improve our wool and the overall condition of our entire flock.
"The last two seasons have given us such good conditions, especially with the early start this year.
"But we've also been putting more effort into our pastures, and we are very proud of them.
"We've got a lot of sub clover and nitrogen fixing happening for the crops the following year, and we aim to plant 150ha more clover ever year for this reason."
Effective feed management is a large part of the small improvements the family has made, but Mr Nicholls also attributes selecting the right genetic traits and breeding stock to keep up with their modern Merino breeding objectives.
A nucleus flock of 250 of their top performing Merino ewes are used to breed their own rams, as the team choses to spend a higher amount each year on one or two top sires.
About 25 young rams are selected from this nucleus mob to be used over their commercial ewe flock and allow them to spread improved genetics faster and more cost-effectively.
Mr Nicholls and his dad enjoy breeding their own rams, particularly as it saves them money in the long run, but also giving them greater control over certain traits they wish to infuse or improve.
They aim to breed a Merino with bold, crimpy, white and bright wool that averages 20 micron, but also stands well with a large, plain and wide body.
Though when talking averages for their wool over the past five years, Mr Nicholls said they have hovered around 21 micron, however they were working hard to lower that and produce a softer, finer wool clip.
Bryce is a wool classer by trade, so he tends to focus on the wool production side of their Merino business, while Mr Nicholls ensures the frame, body and meat characteristics are well suited to market requirements.
They also employ the quiet and calm Lachlan Wilson, who assists with the sheep management and helps with the logistics and remaining patient.
"I've always enjoyed working with sheep, but sometimes I'm probably not as patient as I should be," Mr Nicholls said.
"Lachie has a very calm temperament and he's a great help when we're handing the sheep.
"I can sometimes get frustrated with them, but I also see the bigger picture, and appreciate the many great benefits of Merino sheep.
"Our sheep give us so much flexibility of markets, especially in the drought years, and the it's a breed that is perfectly suited to our environment.
"The more commodities we can produce and sell, the more our business becomes resilient and versatile, so we're always making sure we keep an eye on what's happening beyond the farmgate.
"We love to visit all the field days and a few local ram sales this time of year, mostly to see what everyone else is doing and what kind of genetics are coming through."
While the main shearing occurs in December, the ewe hoggets are shorn every six months of their early life, first in September, then March, and then they are brought back into line with the rest of the mob the following December, after having their first lamb.
Wool is an extra source of income, particularly in the lean years, and is a commodity the Nicholls appreciate and strive to continue to improve.
It is one of the many reasons why Merino will remain a steady and important part of the family farm.
"I've always loved farming, I couldn't wait to come back home and get stuck into it," Mr Nicholls said.
"The atmosphere, the environment, the freedom and the diversity is just the best.
"There's something different happening every day.
"Diversity is key for us out here, we need both cropping and sheep in the mix, as well as our pasture rotations.
"It helps to cut our nitrogen costs, which is a handy thing since fertiliser prices are through the roof this year.
"The Merino industry seems so strong right now - there's demand for both our meat and wool, so we are very happy with how things are at the moment."
