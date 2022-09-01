WHEN it comes to spray application efficiency, the keys to success are firstly hitting the target with the right product at the right time and secondly, maximising the time the sprayer is in the field rather than refilling.
Agrimetrix spray application specialist Tom Wolf said growers must accept covering more ground per hour was not a good measure of spray efficiency.
"We understand growers are generally spraying more times in a season and there is limited time available," Dr Wolf said.
"We also know that travelling at 30 kilometres per hour with a boom height of 90 to 100 centimetres above the ground is not going to result in an effective application of the product.
"For weeds, this can also have implications for herbicide resistance in circumstances that result in low dose applications."
It pays to consider what percentage of sprayer engine hours are spent in the field spraying, compared to the time spent travelling to refill.
Investing in filling systems can be a gold mine of efficiency which can allow the operator to slow down their ground speed and apply the spray more effectively.
"When you have other time efficiencies in place you can afford to slow down and you'll do a better job on the weeds when you use the correct nozzle, boom height and ground speed," Dr Wolf said.
Poor spray application can cause herbicide resistance as under-dosing applies strong selection pressure to weed populations.
Generally, grasses require medium to coarse nozzles and broadleaf weeds require very coarse nozzles for optimal spray application.
Dr Wolf said when a tank mix was used to target both grasses and broadleaf weeds, the compromise made with nozzle selection should usually favour the finer nozzle for grasses.
"Failure to do this can result in under-dosing for grassy weeds, particularly for products that do not translocate efficiently in the plant," he said.
"These modes of action rely on excellent coverage, which is not achieved if the wrong nozzle is used."
Turn compensation is also very important to avoid under-dosing as without it, the outside wing is applying 20 to 50 per cent less product than the intended rate and can promote herbicide resistance in weeds.
Another under-dosing situation occurs when wide sprayer tyres are used at high ground speed, resulting in high air turbulence along the wheel tracks and up to 50pc less herbicide deposition behind the wheels.
Growers should aim to replace nozzles after spraying 20,000 hectares and check for blockages before every spray event.
The rate controller on the sprayer does not tell the operator if there is a problem, so it is necessary to conduct a flow test on the nozzles at least once a season.
Dr Wolf said while flow testing a set of nozzles may be time consuming, it is the only way to determine if the nozzles are delivering the correct flow rate.
"Each nozzle should be within five to 10pc of the correct flow rate," he said.
"If a few nozzles are off specification it is usually best to replace the set as they are likely to all be worn to a similar degree.
"To save time, many operators chose to replace sets of nozzles annually to be on the safe side."
Pulse width modulation controls nozzle flow along the boom and can help avoid under-dosing with herbicide.
