DUE to China's heavy reliance on Australia's wool exports, our wool industry would be well-placed if there was an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country.
With Australia producing an average of about 1.5 to 2 million bales of wool each year, which is mostly exported, the industry accounts for about 75 per cent of wool production globally.
Advertisement
This global reliance on our wool exports also extends to China, which, without Australia's wool imports, would run out of the fibre within one and a half to two months according to Australian Wool Innovation WA industry relations officer Tori Kirk.
With Australia also the only producer of the super fine wool varieties, Ms Kirk said our wool industry was lucky in that these factors would likely enable the industry to renegotiate its way back into its export markets.
"China can't source that high quality wool from anywhere else in the world, and that's a lot of their markets - the luxury lines of fine Merino clothing," Ms Kirk said.
Having observed the impact of FMD outbreaks on South Africa's own wool industry in 2019, Australia's peak wool industry bodies were spurred into action and began formulating plans should an outbreak of FMD or another disease affect Australia's own livestock industry.
As a result of WoolProducers Australia (WPA) being the emergency animal disease response agreement (EADRA) signatory for the wool industry, AWI is holding $5 million in reserves on behalf of the industry for use in the event of an emergency animal disease (EAD) impacting wool.
Industry bodies including WPA, AWI and Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) have also been pushing for international standards to be set, prior to a potential EAD outbreak occurring on Australian shores.
"We would like to have a little bit more standing with our export partners including China and Vietnam, that they will accept our wool based on science, so that what happened to our barley and wine exports with China doesn't repeat itself with our wool industry," Ms Kirk said.
MORE SHEEP NEWS
While South Africa was able to negotiate its way back into China's wool market by utilising the temperature algorithm, in which you hold and isolate wool bales at a certain temperature until they are declared FMD free, the relationship ceased in May after there were more outbreaks of FMD in South Africa, despite there being no elevated risk to China.
"It was purely a geopolitical move from China, so South Africa is still in that position today where they can't export any of their wool," Ms Kirk said.
AWI's own strategy for an outbreak of any disease potentially impacting the wool industry can be broken down into three key areas - traceability, the 'bale sprayer' and 'codification'.
As part of its traceability strategy, working with WPA and Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX), AWI developed the WoolQ platform which traces wool from the producer all the way to the consumer.
In 2019, AWI funding also led to the development of a prototype 'bale sprayer' which does not affect the quality of the wool but guarantees a bale to be 'FMD free'.
"The prototype machine is sitting in the Australian Wool Testing Authority over on the east coast and it douses the wool bale in citric acid," Ms Kirk said.
"In the case we need it, all of the plans are readily available, all of our wool handling facilities have copies of them and are able to produce them whenever they like."
Advertisement
However Ms Kirk said the main reason the bale sprayers hadn't been commercially made was because of the wide adoption of the temperature algorithm as a way to declare wool as FMD free.
"Especially in Australia, where our conditions are a lot warmer and a lot drier, over summer you can pretty much guarantee that our wool bales are going to get to a certain temperature for long enough to be declared FMD free," Ms Kirk said.
"In terms of infrastructure it's a lot cheaper and easier, however they might need to turn to the bale sprayer on the east coast, as Victoria doesn't have the same weather conditions that we have with our Mediterranean climate."
Ms Kirk said 'codification' was the final piece of the puzzle in being prepared for an outbreak of FMD so that, if Australia were to be affected by the disease, people were aware of what options are available to them and well prepared to adopt those in order to combat its effects on the industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.