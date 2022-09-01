Farm Weekly
AWI says Aussie wool well-placed for FMD threats

By Bree Swift
September 1 2022 - 10:30pm
Australian Wool Innovation WA Industry Relations officer Tori Kirk who spoke at a recent WAFarmers meeting in Kulin.

DUE to China's heavy reliance on Australia's wool exports, our wool industry would be well-placed if there was an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

