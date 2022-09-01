SIX associate degree in agribusiness students witnessed first-hand some of the highlights and challenges of working in the agricultural industry in WA's North West on a recent study tour.
In late July, the Curtin University and Muresk Institute students embarked on a five-day tour of Kununurra and Wyndham, visiting a range of businesses in the region as part of their agribusiness unit.
Curtin University associate degree in agribusiness course co-ordinator and lecturer Stacey Carter accompanied the students and said they learnt the importance of farmers and primary producers in WA's north.
"The students met local primary producers, researchers and agribusinesses, including the Frank Wise Institute of Tropical Agriculture, the Ord District Co-operative, Cambridge Gulf Limited and Pacific Seeds," Ms Carter said.
"They enjoyed analysing the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the hosts, and were amazed by the beauty of the area.
"There was much discussion about how new technologies and systems might enable farmers, as well as other stakeholders within the agriculture value chain, to improve food production systems and the future of agribusiness systems in the area."
One of the participating students, Lauren Ellis, who finishes her associate agribusiness degree in November, said the trip opened her eyes to the many differences between the agricultural sector in the North West compared to that of the rest of the State.
"On our first day we visited the Kununurra Research Station where they do a lot of work and trials on crops that they can grow in the region like mangoes," Ms Ellis said.
"We also visited Kimberley Agricultural Investment who have quite a lot of land on irrigation up there and grow cotton predominantly.
"They showed us one of their brand new John Deere machines and let us watch them harvest their cotton crops."
Ms Ellis said she planned to head back up to the Kimberley region soon and was considering working part time up there as a result of the trip.
Fellow Muresk student Declan Peppink, who also attended the study tour, said he would also love to work on an irrigation farm in the region if the opportunity ever came up.
Having relocated to WA from Bendigo, Victoria, about a year ago, Mr Peppink said the trip made him consider some of the incredible technology available to farmers in Australia's remote areas.
"Cropping and agronomy is my area of interest, so it was really interesting to see the maize and cotton, as obviously we don't get those crops further south," Mr Peppink said.
"At Kimberley Agricultural Investment they were also trialling some hemp as a new alternative crop to bring in on an industrial scale, so that was really cool to see."
