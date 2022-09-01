Farm Weekly
Curtin and Muresk ag students tour the North West

By Bree Swift
September 1 2022 - 11:30pm
Muresk Institute associate degree in agribusiness students at Desse Seeds, Kununurra. The students recently visited a range of businesses in Kununurra and Wyndham as part of a study tour.

SIX associate degree in agribusiness students witnessed first-hand some of the highlights and challenges of working in the agricultural industry in WA's North West on a recent study tour.

