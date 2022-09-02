Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

McIntosh & Son responds to training course commentary

By Mal Gill
September 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devon Gilmour, dealer principal for McIntosh & Son, Katanning, Albany, Esperance and Kulin.

AGRICULTURAL machinery dealership group McIntosh & Son, which has established its own registered training organisation (RTO), has complained about generalised industry comments on the quality of apprentice technician training.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.