AGRICULTURAL machinery dealership group McIntosh & Son, which has established its own registered training organisation (RTO), has complained about generalised industry comments on the quality of apprentice technician training.
Devon Gilmour, dealer principal for McIntosh & Son, Katanning, Albany, Esperance and Kulin, recently wrote to Farm Machinery and Industry Association (FM&IA) executive officer John Henchy saying he and colleagues were "disappointed" in how comments about technician training courses needing to be updated, had misrepresented training provided by McIntosh's RTO.
In his report to the FM&IA annual general meeting earlier this month and reported in Farm Weekly, Mr Henchy said he believed units being taught as part of the AUR30420 training program for apprentices hoping to obtain a Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology were "years old and don't reflect the current technology".
As an example, Mr Henchy had pointed out that precision agriculture was not a "core subject" of AUR30420, despite being an adopted farming practice for the past 30 years.
Mr Henchy had also said the FM&IA had struggled to find interest among training organisations for developing further related courses to provide higher qualifications, such as a certificate IV or university degree course, for trainee technicians who wanted to continue their studies.
In his letter Mr Gilmour pointed out the reported comments could be construed to imply "that all current (AUR30420 training program) offerings are substandard, which may be the case for the TAFE system, but certainly not our RTO".
While McIntosh apprentice technicians graduated from the McIntosh RTO with the same AUR30420 Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology - the only nationally recognised qualification - as apprentices completing the AUR30420 course at TAFE, the McIntosh RTO "does not base its curriculum on any existing courses", Mr Gilmour said.
"We have taken the unit of competency mapping documents and developed and written our own curriculum based on our experience in the industry, consultation with industry, and the standards that the industry requires," he said.
"We have developed a training program that takes the standard nominal hours of training and have incorporated a program for each individual unit of competency that follows on from the fundamental RTO training into the workplace competency of each apprentice, tailored to the competency level of the individual apprentice.
"This is how technicians are created - it does not happen from a training course alone.
"You must follow it up with on-the-job development of knowledge and skills."
In addition to its AUR30420 training requirements, McIntosh's RTO has developed a further two tiers of training that "run alongside the Cert III program" for the entire four-year apprenticeship program, Mr Gilmour pointed out.
"We call this our Milestone Program," he said.
"McIntosh & Son has invested heavily in this program which is focused on engaging apprentices from the first day of their apprenticeship and is the workplace knowledge and skill building aspect of our training program."
Mr Gilmour said the McIntosh Group has 65 apprentices training at its RTO and by January it would have 75.
"I don't know how many apprentices there are in WA ag dealerships, but I imagine we are training a fair percentage of them," he said.
He said "at least three units of competency" in the AUR30420 program were "aimed at" precision ag.
"The TAFE system may not be capable of delivering these units, but the curriculum does cover them," Mr Gilmour said.
In a reply letter Mr Henchy said "in no way were our comments intended to reflect on McRTO (McIntosh's RTO), or any other private RTO".
They were comments "on the general lack of focus by TAFE (excluding a $9 million agricultural machinery training precinct being built at Muresk Institute) and particularly the higher education fraternity", he said.
"If we had the same interest shown by these people as is the case with you, and others, there would be no need to comment other than positively."
Mr Henchy said he stood by his comments that precision ag was not a "core" component of the AUR30420 training program.
