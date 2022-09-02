MERINO and Poll Merino stud breeders in the Esperance area last Friday put their sale teams on show during their annual field day.
Former Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Neil Brindley went along and took a few photos.
Mr Brindley said compared to recent years, only a small group of people were about on the field day due to a large amount of shearing going on in the area.
He said despite the numbers of visitors to the studs being back the presentation by all studs was absolutely outstanding and buyers would be most impressed when they see the rams at the Esperance Breeders' ram sale, today, Friday, September 2.
