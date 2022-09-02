During the field day the Penrose stud, Cascade, promoted a special ram that the stud will sell in the Esperance Ram Sale this week. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Esperance Royal Flying Doctor Service, which was broken in to recently and had $10,000 worth of tools and fuel stolen. With the ram are Esperance ram sale auctioneer Neil Brindley (left) and Penrose co-principal Bruce Pengilly.