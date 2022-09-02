Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Meat & Mains butcher knows hits stuff

By Kyah Peeti
September 2 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Randolph (centre), with his two staff members Leon Butch Barradell (left) and Phineas Smoky Marks.

MEAT & Mains' Tom Randolph is making his mark in the butchering industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.