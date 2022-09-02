MEAT & Mains' Tom Randolph is making his mark in the butchering industry.
The Mt Hawthorn shop owner is a chef rather than a butcher, making Meat & Mains the first chef-owned butcher shop on Perth's doorstep.
"My experience as a chef stands in place of butchery training, enabling me to source and prepare quality meats," Mr Randolph said.
Since opening in May 2022, Meat & Mains has seen more consumers mark its store as a destination in their shopping routine.
The first impression of Meat & Mains is chic and modern - light turquoise and vibrant pops of orange take the main stage in the brand's colour palette.
Behind the store's main counter lies various meat options, ready-to-eat roast meat rolls and a providore wall for inspiration.
It's hard to miss the fridge display that frames the dry ageing meats beautifully.
"Dry ageing is woven into the store's DNA," Mr Randolph said.
The glass fronted ageing room shows the meat's progress over time - at 7, 14, 21 and 28 days.
"Philosophically I lean towards more flavoursome mature livestock that requires more care to become tender," Mr Randolph said.
"We lose about 20 per cent of weight through drying, then another 10-15pc in the trim, the results you just have to taste."
The store's display is quite curated and intended to be more of an 'ideas board', rather than an exhaustive list of products available.
"Our aim is all about quality and convenience - to revive a local butcher offering to cater for the busy lives we all lead," Mr Randolph said.
"My wife Milly and I both work, life is busy and putting quality food on the table becomes a real challenge."
Meat & Mains was designed to help solve this problem.
"Let us do the grunt work in the kitchen, making for a hassle-free restaurant dining experience in the comfort of your own home," Mr Randolph said.
"I want customers to feel at ease and confident that I know how to cook and prepare quality meals."
Meat & Mains range of 'heat and eat' dishes has been well received.
"We want people to know that we still offer traditional butchery service," Mr Randolph said.
"I have a background in running restaurants, I think that's where I got my butchery bug.
"I always held a farm-to-fork approach and used to source most of the restaurant's protein directly from farms.
"This approach informed me of all the kitchen processes: I taught myself how to break down the carcase and to cherish the whole animal."
In an aim to make locals' shopping experience more pleasurable, Mr Randolph prides himself on taking most of his products as a carcase.
"I encourage people to ask if they are after something they can't see in the cabinet," Mr Randolph said.
"As a new butcher shop we strive to buy the best meat we can.
"We then process and care for it as we would in a restaurant."
For example, all of Meat & Mains chicken gets brined and dried before being butchered.
This helps keep the flesh moist when you cook it and contributes to a fuller flavour.
Mr Randolph envisions a full paddock-to-plate system that respects the produce he receives.
"I like to know where and how my meat has been raised," Mr Randolph said.
"The conditions in which the animal has been raised and the care taken by the farmer is crucial.
"I also believe that livestock are an integral part of managing landscapes in a holistic way and a crucial source of nutritionally dense protein."
Mr Randolph recognises the life that is taken to put food on the table and he aims to ensure that life was worth living to begin with.
"I want to ensure the livestock have been looked after and raised in reasonable conditions," he said.
"That's where getting to know farmers is so important, I'm open to any new relationships if any of the Farm Weekly readership are willing and looking for a small butcher to represent them."
As a butcher, Mr Randolph refuses to play favourites.
"I take a holistic approach to meat and see my role as a butcher to find appealing preparations for each part of the animal," Mr Randolph said.
"This time of year everyone wants our slow roasted lamb shoulders that have been brined and slow roasted overnight, before being rapidly chilled and packed for service.
"Although in the cold weather traditional barbecue cuts such as short loin chops are less popular."
The team works hard with these cuts to keep up with the shoulders.
"We bone them out into super lean backstraps and the ultra tender lamb fillets or bone and roll them into a flavoursome roast," Mr Randolph said.
"I never expected butchery to be quite so seasonal."
Moving forward Meat & Mains aims to continue building wholesome, trusting relationships with growers and consumers.
It is a growing business on a mission to deliver quality meal solutions in a convenient way.
"If you are in the area stop by and try a show stopping steak or pick up some slow cooked beef cheeks ready for you to just 'heat and eat'," Mr Randolph said.
