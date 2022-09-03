NATIVE budworm moth numbers have started to increase in parts of the Wheatbelt, with areas such as Nabawa and Dowerin recording more than 40 moths captured in traps in one week.
Despite that, moth numbers have been relatively low so far this season, except for the northern grainbelt in late June and early July where higher numbers were experienced.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development technical officer Alan Lord said the cold fronts which passed across the cropping areas during mid-August likely suppressed the westward migration of moths to some degree.
"Native budworm populations can also be reduced when eggs and very small larvae are dislodged from plants during heavy rain and wind," Mr Lord said.
White spherical eggs (0.5 millimetres) are laid singly, mostly near the top of the plant, with the eggs darkening as they mature and tiny caterpillars hatching after about seven days.
It takes about three weeks during average spring temperatures from egg laying to when a caterpillar becomes large enough (5mm long) to be noticed in the crop and it can take a bit longer during winter temperatures.
Field pea, chickpea, lentil and faba bean crops are very susceptible to all sizes of caterpillars during the formation and development of pods.
Mr Lord said tiny caterpillars could enter developing pods and damage seed or devour the entire contents of the pod.
"Narrow-leafed lupin pods and seeds are not usually damaged by native budworm until they are close to maturity and the pods are losing their green colouration, although there has been one report this year of budworm caterpillars damaging young lupin pods," he said.
"Canola is similar to narrow-leafed lupin in that pods only become attractive to caterpillars as the crop nears maturity and begins to hay-off.
"Caterpillars of all sizes will enter pods at this stage, with larger caterpillars doing the most damage."
