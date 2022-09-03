Farm Weekly

Native budworm moths show up in the Wheatbelt

By Shannon Beattie
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Native budworm caterpillar chewing into a lupin pod. Photo by Christiaan Valentine, DPIRD.

NATIVE budworm moth numbers have started to increase in parts of the Wheatbelt, with areas such as Nabawa and Dowerin recording more than 40 moths captured in traps in one week.

