TRAVELLING all the way from Canada to the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days was Highline director of international sales Claude Rouault, with its products proudly on display at WA distributor Waringa's site.
Marketing its NT 78 rock picker, rock rake and large square bale stacker kept Mr Rouault constantly busy throughout the days.
Advertisement
"Our large square bale stacker, the FaStack 1200 Flex, is a new product to the Australian market," Mr Rouault said.
"It has several features that are unique to this machine.
READ MORE MACHINERY NEWS:
"One is the internal flipping arm, that allows you to on-stream or off-stream from the cab of the tractor with just one touch of a button on the monitor.
"Another is the front transfer table that rotates a full 90 degrees, also with just one touch of the monitor."
He said the benefit of this was it allowed users to tie stack, which is alternate to the way the bale is facing and lock bales in place, which in turn saves time with reloading allowing you to pick up several layers at a time.
Waringa proudly distributes a range of premium products from renowned global brands including Agri-Spread, Elmer's Manufacturing, Highline Manufacturing and - coming next season - Geringhoff.
Waringa also recently announced the addition of Grégoire Besson's premium tillage and cultivation equipment to its product range, available now for the 2023 season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.