FaStack 1200 Flex new to Australian market

By Tamara Hooper
September 4 2022 - 4:00am
Highline director of international sales Claude Rouault, Canada, and Waringa product support representative Jake Isaac, with the Highline FaStack1200 Flex large square bale stacker in the background and NT 78 Rock Picker.

TRAVELLING all the way from Canada to the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days was Highline director of international sales Claude Rouault, with its products proudly on display at WA distributor Waringa's site.

