FOR Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch, events such as the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days are all about connecting with networks and providing people with information as they require it.
Safe Farms WA has a reputation for being a trusted not-for-profit and it is paramount that it be accessible and active within the industry.
Ms Gooch was accompanied at Dowerin by Tayla Martin, a Curtin University student who is studying work health and safety and health promotion.
"We find that actively walking around the field days gives us the opportunity to reach more people," Ms Gooch said.
She said there had been some major changes across the agriculture industry in recent times and Safe Farms WA was ready and able to assist businesses in navigating these and being prepared.
"The new legislation that came in, in late March, has been a catalyst for change within the industry," Ms Gooch said.
"I think that the industry is embracing these changes.
"The ag industry is very professional and there are a lot of farming businesses doing really good things, but they haven't been documenting it the way WorkSafe is looking for.
"That is what Safe Farms WA does, we are there providing the support tools and the education, we are there to help."
Safe Farms WA has been around since 1994 and the board and team strives to help farmers and agricultural businesses improve their workplace safety, reducing and preventing accidents and deaths.
A comprehensive farm safety system can improve both productivity and profit.
