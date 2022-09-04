Farm Weekly

Safe Farms WA boss talks up farm safety at Dowerin

By Tamara Hooper
September 4 2022 - 5:00am
Emily Smith (left) and her mother and Safe Farms WA member Sarah Miller, Beverley, with Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch, Curtin University student Tayla Martin and Garry Miller, Beverley.

FOR Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch, events such as the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days are all about connecting with networks and providing people with information as they require it.

