FOURTH-generation farmer Braden Johnston and his wife Kate are continuing to excel in the prime lamb industry.
The Johnston family has been farming locally in the area since 1908 when Mr Johnston's great grandfather Percy Johnston settled at the original farm, Kuringup.
After years of droving cattle in the north of the State, Percy headed south and found the Nyabing gem, free of poison and full of water.
Three years ago Mr Johnston bought Kuringup back, joining it with their home property Four Winds, expanding their holdings to a now impressive 6000-hectare enterprise comprising cropping and livestock.
The 4000ha cropping aspect incorporates a mix of wheat, barley, canola, oats, faba beans (as of this year), vetch and various pastures.
Inside the gates, Four Winds houses 4500 breeding ewes consisting of Prime SAMM and Dohne cross ewes that are mated to White Suffolk sires from Yonga Downs stud, Gnowangerup.
"We keep some Prime SAMM and Dohne rams onsite and we join 2000 of our ewes to those two breeds and the remaining 2500 are joined with the White Suffolk rams," Mr Johnston said.
The Johnstons made the transition into the Prime SAMM and Dohne breeds in the mid-2000s to take a step towards the lamb industry.
"Over the next few years we are hoping to experiment with some Dorpers as our aim is to go further into the meat-based market," Mr Johnston said.
The family also invested in electronic identification (EID) tags five years ago in an attempt to improve breeding ewe management and identify pregnancy data on ewes.
"This way we can decipher which ewes are having twins, singles and dries and this helps indicate which ewes we want to keep in the flock," Mr Johnston said.
"We do a split-lambing system, we have one lot of ewes lambing down in April and another flock lambing in July.
"Early lambing allows us to send lambs to market earlier and provides us with an earlier income."
Two lambings also offers easier management for the Johnstons and allows them to run a confinement feeding regime.
"The early lambing ewes are broken down into smaller mobs to maintain easier management and they are trail fed Kojonup Feeds pellets in the paddock when lambing begins," Mr Johnston said.
"This year we used roll-out electric fencing, it's easy to put up and it's helpful when we want to keep sheep off certain areas of the paddock.
"We also use it for lambing, purely to keep the mobs separated rather than grazing them on a whole paddock."
The late lambing ewes are put into confinement feeding from mid-April to mid-June and during that time the Johnstons sow 1000ha of their vetch-canola mix.
The Johnstosn aim to sell all their lambs straight off their mothers as suckers.
Any of their late July-drop lambs that do not make the 52 kilograms liveweight straight off their mothers when weaned, are confinement fed in January/February and are further fattened on Kojonup Feeds pellets.
"Our ideal lamb is roughly 50kg which will dress a minimum of 24kg straight off the ewe," Mr Johnston said.
"Last year we sold a draft of 2000 White Suffolk cross lambs to WAMMCO straight off their mothers in August and they dressed at an average of 25kg."
All of the Johnstons lambs are generally sold to WAMMCO, destined for its North American market, while mutton is sold to Fletchers International at Narrikup, or sold at the Katanning saleyards.
Due to the lack of kill space at abattoirs, the Johnstons have had to hold onto their lambs for longer this year.
"Normally we have sold our first line of lambs by now, they usually go in August," Mr Johnston said.
He said consumers were looking for lean, green and clean meat these days and demand was definitely there at the moment.
"These days, there is so much more value placed on knowing where meat comes from, buyers appreciate being able to have that traceability," Ms Johnston said.
The Johnstons' confinement feeding operation has been in place for two seasons at the Nyabing property and is proving to be a success for the family.
Late lambing ewes and the lambs that aren't sold straight off mum are fed mineral lick, one kilogram of barley vetch hay mix per head per day and 300-500 grams of Kojonup Feeds pellets, each.
"It has made a big impact on the enterprise, the lambs feeding on vetch have noticeably put on weight quickly," Ms Johnston said.
"The vetch is a legume so putting nitrogen back into the soil has been a key driver for us, we've seen significant improvements in our soil.
"By fixing the nitrogen in the soil we are reducing our fertiliser use which reduces our carbon footprint at the same time."
The couple both agree that although they used to mules, they are shifting into the non-mulesing scene in hope to better suit the current social climate and an increase in wool price is a good driver also.
