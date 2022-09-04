Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Johnston family, Kuringup, excels in prime lamb production

By Kyah Peeti
September 4 2022 - 10:00am
The Johnston family, Nyabing, run 4500 Prime SAMM and Dohne blood breeding ewes on their property Four Winds, of which 2000 ewes are joined to Prime SAMM and Dohne rams and the remaining ewes are mated to White Suffolk sires.

FOURTH-generation farmer Braden Johnston and his wife Kate are continuing to excel in the prime lamb industry.

