THIRD-generation farmer Stephen James and his family are no strangers to the prime lamb game.
Accompanying Stephen at the property Karinya, Hyden, is his wife Gen and their three boys Ben, Jack and Tom, parents Kath and Frank James and full-time worker Jay Galbraith.
Frank has been farming locally in Karlgarin his whole life, firstly with his father Stephano James, before settling in Hyden in 1965.
The 14,000-hectare grain and stock enterprise comprises 9000ha of various cropping with the rest kept for sheep, cattle and fallow.
"The cropping aspect of the farm takes up two thirds of the property and consists of canola, wheat, barley, peas, lupins, oats and export hay that is sent to Gilmac at York," Mr James said.
"Export hay is a key driver of a sustainable cropping system and a useful tool for mitigating frost."
When it comes to their livestock enterprise the James run 5200 breeding ewes comprising 1500 Merino and the rest first-cross (F1) Prime SAMM Merinos alongside 700 to 800 F1 ewe hoggets, as well as 240 Murray Grey and Shorthorn breeding cattle.
The family buy in Merino ewes each year and these are mated to Prime SAMM sires from the local Tiarri stud to breed their F1 Prime SAMM breeding ewes.
They then join the F1 Prime SAMM Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires purchased from the Golden Hill stud, Kukerin.
"We were Merino-based up until we bought the Prime SAMM rams about 15 years ago aiming to improve our lambing percentages," Mr James said.
"We are achieving a 20-25 per cent better lambing percentage since using Prime SAMM genetics and have noticed a big difference in the past few years.
"This year we achieved a 119pc unscanned lambing percentage.
"The improvement has been consistent, last year we got 120pc and prior to that we were getting between 108-110pc in previous years."
Mr James' sons bought a mob of 300 F1 SAMM ewes and put UltraWhite rams over them as an experiment for the property.
"The boys achieved 114pc lambing out of them, at the moment we are just having a play with them and if it goes well, we will consider carrying it through the farm due to potential labour issues surrounding the shearing industry," Mr James said.
"At this stage I don't think the UltraWhite lambs can grow as big as the White Suffolk lambs do, it'll get down to lambs per hectare and the fact we won't have to crutch or shear if we pursue them.
"We will need to produce more lambs to make up for the loss in wool production if that is the case."
The James do a split lambing, the first 50pc of breeding ewes lamb down on April 10 and the other half begin lambing 20 days later.
"Having a split lambing allows us to manage our mobs more easily and we have the ability to use a lot of the rams twice," Mr James said.
"We like to match peak feed in the spring with maximum lamb output so they are going out the gate once the feed dries off.
"The most profitable lamb is the one for us that we sell at 18 to 20-weeks-old."
Mr James said a key component to the success of quick lamb turnout is their self-regenerating pastures consisting of subclovers, medics and biserrula, which are top-dressed annually with 100 kilograms per hectare of super potash 3:1.
Animal husbandry practices are kept to a minimum during lambing on the property, although the lambs and ewes are checked every day.
"We like to keep the mobs small when lambing, we've noticed the smaller the mobs, the better the lambing outcome," Mr James said.
"Every pasture paddock on the property at lambing time will have ewes on it.
"We tend to put the stock back together when we are mulesing, the Prime SAMM lambs are tail-stripped and receive Tri-solfen and all lambs are vaccinated."
The James market all of their dry ewes and lambs directly to WAMMCO.
The family aims to sell their lambs at 23-26kg liveweight and their dry ewes whenever the market suits.
"Our mutton this year sold for an average of $247 per head and dressed out to 41.2kg," Mr James said.
Lambs are generally sold straight off mum and sold in the eight week gap between late September and early November.
"In that period we are sending one or two B-train loads a week, we have enough lambs to do those loads," Mr James said.
Last year the family sent 4788 lambs to WAMMCO and averaged 28.55kg dressed weight, averaging $236 per head, and they went to WAMMCO's North American market.
"Consumers these days are looking for a nice tasting, generally leaner, form of protein, however in our harsh environment you need a bit of fat covering your animals to get through the tough times," Mr James said.
"The North American market is driving the price of the meat market at the moment and with many other countries getting consumers with higher standards of living and affordability, they are looking for different forms of protein, as in grass and grain-fed animals.
"There will always be lambs that are too big because we are virtually taking two-thirds of a mob at a time, purely for logistics.
"The lamb market is in good shape at the moment."
Each year at Karinya about 15-20pc of lambs don't make the weight to be sold straight off their mums and aren't sold in the springtime.
Any lambs that aren't sold in the spring as suckers are put on lupin stubbles.
The family prefers to have them supplementary fed, rather than going into a feedlot.
"Ewes are usually supplementary fed a lupin oat mix as well, but in the past two years we haven't needed to due to the amount of feed we've had," Mr James said.
