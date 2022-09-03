WILYUN Pools Farm owners Sylvia Leighton and Peter McKenzie were awarded the Australian Government Landcare farming award at this year's national Landcare conference.
The couple run a commercial Merino sheep enterprise - 100 kilometres northeast of Albany - in the Wellstead district on the 'healthy soils' regenerative farm.
Advertisement
They are dedicated to the balance between farming, conservation and sharing discoveries.
Since taking on ownership of Wilyun Pools in 2014, the couple has integrated wildlife into their commercial farming system and feel it hasn't reduced production.
This has been done by planting nearly 1.2 million trees and shrubs across about 30 hectares at Wilyun Pools, which reconnect to the remnant bushland.
They have also worked to regenerate the soil and transform the farm into a locally recognised haven for biodiversity.
IN 1965, the Leighton family bid farewell to Tasmania and drove across the Nullarbor's vast red outback plain in a truck loaded with a small D4 dozer.
They - and other interstate residents - set off for southern Western Australia after large parts of the region were sold under conditional purchase agreements for agricultural development in the post-war years.
Most established camps at bush blocks and lived in tin sheds, while close to 500,000 hectares of land was cleared each year until the late 1970s.
It was possibly the largest clearing extent in the southern hemisphere.
Sylvia Leighton was just six months old at the time her parents arrived at Wilyun Pools, near Wellstead, and started to progressively clear the native bushland for sheep farming.
An estimated 55 million plants were killed on the farm and Sylvia was quick to develop a hard connection to wildlife and the bush.
"When we first moved to Wilyun Pools, it was a 100 per cent bush block," Ms Leighton said.
"The WA Government was releasing the land and my parents were allocated a conditional purchase property.
"The requirement was they had to clear 10pc of bushland per year or the threat was it would be taken away from them.
"By about the mid 1980s only 13pc of the original bushland was left and in the first 30 years the property was run as a sheep wool farm."
When Ms Leighton's parents approached retirement in the mid 1990s, they took the opportunity to lease parts of Wilyun Pools for bluegum plantations.
Advertisement
As those leases came to an end, the future of the family farm was discussed and it was decided Ms Leightton and her partner Peter McKenzie would take over the ownership in 2014.
Having witnessed the depth of environmental desctruction on Wilyun Pools, she decided to make some powerful changes driven by her ardor for ecology.
Today, Ms Leighton and Mr McKenzie, who is also from a farming and forestry background - are leading an integration of sustainable agriculture with native vegetation at Wilyun Pools.
They run a 3000-head, 50:50 self-replacing and crossbred lamb production Merino flock in what has been labelled a 'haven' for biodiversity.
They have used their wealth of scientific knowledge and experience in biology, ecology, community landcare and soil science to transform the farm since taking it on.
The original farm was 1200 hectares with under 200ha of remnant vegetation left on it, subsequently the couple built up an additional 120ha through their regenerative farming practices.
Advertisement
"When we got to the farm there was the 13pc remnant bush, a freshwater creek, two very large blocks of bushland and lots of smaller remnants," Ms Leighton said.
"Peter and I decided we would revegetate a network of wildlife corridors between every single remnant.
"We have integrated wildlife into our commercial farming system and we feel like it hasn't reduced production."
Wilyun Pools use birds as insect control and shelterbelts to help with microclimate and moisture in paddocks and provide livestock with shade.
OTHER GREAT READS
Advertisement
The couple strives to provide an example - or a model of a farm - where wildlife conservation is integrated into the agricultural system.
An example of this are shelterbelts, which connect to the remnant bush, and have helped to bolster lambing percentages.
Lambs drop from mid May to late June, and this year percentages sat at a massive 125pc.
Mr McKenzie was no stranger to the system, having established shelterbelts at his own Porongurup farm in the 1980s.
"We both strongly believe in the models - where you can plant maybe 20pc of your land strategically to shelter and you won't reduce production in a grazing operation - because the shelter benefits the livestock," Mr McKenzie said.
Advertisement
"So they're sitting there warm and next to the bush in winter, when the wind is howling, instead of shivering and burning up energy with the cold."
The high lambing percentages could also be due to the fact twin-bearing and single ewes are separated into smaller mobs - of 50 to 90 ewes - across the property.
"We are seeing phenomenal results," he said.
"Last year was a wet and cold winter, and on those days, sheep in lambing paddocks would range 100m from the shelter and work back to it.
"Then when the sun came out, they dispersed over the entire paddock.
"Our lambing percentages are high not only because of our genetics (Moojepin Merino stud), but also the shelter benefits the farm provides."
Advertisement
Seed collected for the wildlife corridors was all found in the bush onfarm.
The development of direct seeding technology played a large factor in the scale of restoration, which could be undertaken.
"You collect provenance seed from a diverse range of native species in the area, sow it in the ground and suddenly you could have a germination of 35,000 stems per hectare," Ms Leighton said.
"Every plant is genetically provenant to the site.
"We live in such a biodiversity hotspot in the southwest corner of WA, protecting the integrity of biodiversity is a core belief of ours."
Wilyun Pools works on a minimalist use of chemicals and a mineral fertiliser for the 10 different pasture types they plant.
Advertisement
Broadening the mix of pasture and perennial types has helped look after the soil health.
"If the soil is healthy, you have healthy pasture and in turn healthy sheep," Mr McKenzie said.
Ms Leighton said their pastures were permanent, "so by retaining the groundcover, you always have a root food source for your microbes".
"And you give them time to slowly build - that's the golden stuff," she said.
Where most regenerative agriculture farming systems focus on native grasses, Wilyun Pools uses the model of rotational grazing.
They found native grasses in WA to be slower growing than in the Eastern States, and they couldn't keep up enough yield to feed stock.
Advertisement
"We run those smaller mobs during lambing, then we join them with bigger mobs throughout the rest of the year and rotate them through," Mr McKenzie said.
"The pasture then ideally has a three to four week break before it is grazed again.
"In autumn we concentrate the grazing onto some paddocks, which have established kikuyu.
"Kikuyu can handle heavy traffic through the autumn, so other pasture paddocks have a rest and are allowed to germinate and grow to a decent height before sheep are released."
Additionally the couple runs an onfarm nursery to grow 4000 seedings - mainly banksias and hakeas - every year.
It is not something they need to do, according to Ms Leighton, as they already see incredible results from direct seeding.
Advertisement
"Banksias and hakeas are actually slower growing plants than many of the other native plant species," she said.
"Planting them as seedlings in the wildlife corridors have given them a head start.
"It also gives us the opportunity to invite school kids and other voluntary groups of people to partake in planting the wildlife corridors."
Wilyun Pools' regenerative farming work was recognised last week, with a win in the highly-contested 2022 Australian Government Landcare Farming Award.
Ms Leighton said she was humbled to have received the award and hoped it inspires others to take action on their own patch.
"When we returned to farming, we didn't want to continue contributing to the decline of the ecosystem," she said.
Advertisement
"Farmers are the biggest land managers (60pc) and we need to look at the longer term impact we have on the landscape.
"Wilyun Pools is a testament to our whole community including Landcare WA, Southcoast NRM, Green Skills and the Noongar Elders, who have supported our work to restore health to this precious, biodiverse part of the planet.
"Revegetating Wilyun Pools has taught us how much easier it has become to farm sustainably - if we can do it, others can too."
Mr McKenzie said, "we strongly believe in the First Nations principle that we are custodians of the land and we are obligated to leave it in better conditions from where we started when we are no longer the owner".
"If all landowners employed this principle there would be less land degradation," he said.
"We also have had many family, friends and interested people help us directly on the farm, and their help has inspired and encouraged us along the way."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.