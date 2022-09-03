IF you are planning to use Restricted Access Vehicles (RAVs), such as road trains, B-doubles and truck and dog trailer combinations to complete any transport task, you must first ensure the required public roads are approved for the appropriate RAV network.
It is part of your responsibilities under the Chain of Responsibility (CoR) legislation.
The Chain of Responsibility legislation is contained within the Road Traffic (Administration) Act 2008, the Road Traffic (Vehicles) Act 2012 and associated regulations.
CoR was officially implemented in 2015, after the Road Traffic (Vehicles) Regulations 2014 came into force, and it was introduced to:
The legislation extends the legal liability to each party connected with the vehicle in the transport chain, which includes:
Whichever activity you perform in the 'chain', it is important that you take reasonable steps to ensure compliance with mass, dimension, loading and access requirements, specified under the Road Traffic (Vehicles) Act 2012 and associated regulations.
You also have a legal obligation to ensure your conduct does not induce or reward the commission of a breach of these requirements.
If you operate a RAV on a public road, you must ensure it is within legal mass and dimension limits, the load is appropriately restrained or contained, and the vehicle is operating on an approved route.
As the sole authority to approve or decline RAV access, Main Roads Heavy Vehicle Services (HVS) is responsible for administering RAV access on all public roads in WA, which includes carrying out a thorough route assessment process to determine if roads are safe and suitable for RAV access.
Using the RAV Mapping Tool at mainroads.wa.gov.au is the simplest way to identify the approved RAV Network and access conditions (if applicable) for a particular road.
If the road you require is not approved, you can apply to HVS to have it assessed for addition to the relevant RAV Network.
As part the assessment process, HVS will liaise with the relevant road manager to seek their comment and complete the necessary onsite assessments of the road to ensure it is safe and suitable for the requested RAV Network.
If the road is found suitable, HVS will advise both you and the road manager when it is added to the relevant RAV network and any applicable access conditions (if required).
The approval will then be published in the RAV Mapping Tool, which is updated each Wednesday.
If a road is found unsuitable for the requested RAV network, HVS will advise both you and the road manager, including providing a summary of the road deficiencies and/or reasoning for the decision.
HVS is committed to finalising all route assessment applications within three months of receipt.
However, assessments and approvals may be delayed for a variety of reasons, and HVS will maintain regular contact with you to keep you updated.
If you need to apply for roads to be added to a RAV Network for the upcoming harvest period, you need to apply as early as possible to ensure the road is assessed and approved in time.
The application form to add a road to a RAV Network and all the other information about the route assessment process is available on the Access Requirements page on the Main Roads website.
