Be aware of Restricted Access Vehicles rules

Updated September 4 2022 - 11:48pm, first published September 3 2022 - 10:00am
If you operate a RAV on a public road, you must ensure it is within legal mass and dimension limits, the load is appropriately restrained or contained, and the vehicle is operating on an approved route.

IF you are planning to use Restricted Access Vehicles (RAVs), such as road trains, B-doubles and truck and dog trailer combinations to complete any transport task, you must first ensure the required public roads are approved for the appropriate RAV network.

