Farm Weekly

Urbinati tech to speed up InterGrain trial work

By Shannon Beattie
September 4 2022 - 10:30pm
InterGrain glasshouse manager Federico Ribalta (left) and glasshouse technician Lovepreet Singh with the Urbinati sowing system.

THE breeding efficiency of new cereal varieties by InterGrain has been drastically improved through an innovative piece of new technology which the company had custom-designed in Italy.

