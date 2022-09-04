THE breeding efficiency of new cereal varieties by InterGrain has been drastically improved through an innovative piece of new technology which the company had custom-designed in Italy.
The Urbinati sowing system integrates advanced technology with robotics which has enabled the processing of large single-seed-descent (SSD) populations with an impressive level of accuracy and speed.
SSD is the modification of conventional plant breeding used by breeders to rapidly fix genes in breeding lines and is something which has previously been a major bottleneck in InterGrain's glasshouse activities.
It was a slow process which required large numbers of casual staff, resulting in major delays to the development of breeding material.
InterGrain glasshouse manager Federico Ribalta said sowing a typical SSD population of 1200 trays used to take two staff seven days by hand.
"With the Urbinati seeding line, we can now do that in 1.4 days, which represents a five-fold increase in sowing speed, enabling a dramatic acceleration in the progress of glasshouse breeding material," Dr Ribalta said.
"To achieve agreed breeding targets, F4 generation spaced plants, we need to plant about 18,000 tray per year for wheat and barley alone.
"To complete that task manually we required two staff to work for 110 days, whereas with the Urbinati system, we now need just 21 days."
At $35 per hour for casuals, it was costing InterGrain about $50,000 per year and with that money now being saved, the company has estimated the capital outlay for the machine would be paid off in just over two years.
The automatic seeding machine is a modular system with a pot filler at the start which feeds the main line soil hopper with a soil elevator.
A tray destacker feeds trays into the tray filler providing excellent coverage, uniformity and the ability to adjust the soil density.
The main module of the seeding line is constituted by a drum seeder.
The containers advance on the conveyor belt, with a powerful suction system allowing for dibbling and seeding.
The soil covering and watering unit mounted over a conveyor belt completes the seeding cycle.
All the steps are completed in a completely synchronised way through an electronic control.
Modelling from Agriculture Victoria Research showed the biggest impact of any improved breeding technology on genetic gain is the paid, accurate early generation selection, enabling earlier recurrent selection which is when a test line is used as a parent.
A key component of this is rapid SSD and is a major component of new glasshouse infrastructure requirements, which the Urbinati system has become for InterGrain.
"Further gains in breeding efficiency from this system will be attained in crops undergoing a summer re-selection phase every cycle," Dr Ribalta said.
"This phase can be removed due to increased homozygosity in glasshouse material when field planted as spaced plants."
One of the key issues with the previous manual sowing method was the differences in the ways workers would complete the task, as having multiple people do the job identically by hand was impossible.
Now, the automated sowing system has improved accuracy, provided better quality SSD material and more even germination due to the elimination of person to person variability in sowing depth, soil volume and compaction level.
Another issue had been the work health and safety concerns associated with the manual method due to the significant level of repetition involved and the handling of heavy pots and trays.
"This type of work can result in significant and sustained injuries, such as repetitive strain injury," Dr Ribalta said.
"Automation of seeding and potting activities using the Urbinato system has resulted in an important reduction in repetitive workload and reduced that risk."
Other benefits of the system have included low and simple maintenance and operational costs, the ability to quickly change seed and tray types without needing tools and being able to run the line with one or two people with minimal training requirements.
The system itself is made of individual parts which were all custom designed for InterGrain's specific requirements.
The modularity of the Urbinati system enables future adaptation to suit the company's changing needs, such as being able to add an extension conveyor and belts, as well as deviator accessories, in order to deliver pots and trays directly to the glasshouse.
