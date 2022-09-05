AN original Chamberlain Model 40K tractor, which Carnamah's big tractor project will be modelled on, brought back fond memories for many visitors to the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days this year.
A team of volunteers from Carnamah's big tractor project committee and the local Hal Walton's Tractor Museum had the donated Model 40K tractor running with some last-minute "tinkering" in time for Dowerin.
Project committee chairman and Carnamah farmer Brendon Haeusler brought it down on his truck and said at one stage he thought about unloading it to pull a bogged "flash Kenworth" out of a slippery section on the way onto the field day grounds, but eventually managed to pull it free with his truck without having to resort to the 73-year-old Chamberlain.
"We brought it down and put it on display just to remind people that the project is still ongoing and needs funds," Mr Haeusler said.
"A lot of people came up and told us how they remembered sitting on Chamberlain tractors working on the farm and many (Chamberlains) are still out there working.
"But the really amazing thing was the number of people who came up and said their father or uncle or some other relative had done their apprenticeship there or had worked at the Welshpool factory for the Chamberlain brothers.
"The business must have been a really big local employer back in the day."
Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach) president John Piavanini said people tended to forget that the Chamberlain Model 40K was the first tractor designed and built in Western Australia to handle local conditions.
The Model 40K was parked at Tracmach's vintage vehicles display alongside it's tractor pull, with a barometer showing how much money has been raised so far for the Carnamah big tractor project and how much still has to be raised to get construction of a giant steel replica underway.
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, the Chamberlain Model 40K was donated to the project by Gnowangerup tractor, farm machinery and vintage car collector Dick Garnett from his private collection of about 25 Chamberlains.
The donated tractor, serial number 23 off Chamberlain Industries Ltd's Welshpool production line in 1949, will be restored and put on display alongside the five times larger 11.5 metres high, 16m long and 8.5m wide replica of a Model 40K in the centre of Carnamah as a tourist attraction and in recognition of the important contribution Chamberlain tractors made in helping develop WA's broadacre agricultural industry from the beginning of the 1950s.
The project is estimated to cost $800,000.
Donations of grain towards the Carnamah big tractor project can be made at any CBH Group site using delivery account number 40561755 and cash donations can be made via Tracmach's bank, BSB 633 000, account 177208691.
