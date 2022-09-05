Inspired by those quiet achievers in the industry who "just get the job done", John Woods can easily be seen by others in the same light in which he views his own mentors.
A Queensland farmer from Goondiwindi who lost his finger in an auger accident when he was younger - it's experiences like these, and the way in which Mr Woods comically recounts those tales, that adds to his relatability for farmers in the sector.
Below is Part II of the interview with the humble Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) chairman.
QUESTION: What do you think are some of the challenges for the advocacy space in agriculture going forward?
Answer: We have a huge number of organisations - national, State, regional, commodity - and it's part of the reason agriculture is seen as fragmented, yet we're all on the same unity ticket.
I obviously don't work in the advocacy space in my role with GRDC, but I am a member of farm advocacy groups.
I think the sector needs to create a five-year ag strategy that all of the advocacy groups can get behind, to help us politically and also with the community.
We can then figure out an operating plan for those five years, and make investments that are consistent with that plan.
Q: Over the past 12 months, the grains industry has had a good season and prices. What troubles you in what has otherwise been a year of success?
A: What's troubling is the significant value that growers have lost in the supply chain.
Just this year alone, some sources put it well in excess of $3 billion.
For perspective, that could be over 15 years of research and development in grains, and it's been left, or taken off the table and we have nothing to show for it.
Q: You were chairman of ChemCert Training Queensland from 2002 to 2004 and held positions with Farmsafe Queensland. Do you think the chronic shortage of workers in the agricultural industry is posing an increasing safety risk for farmers, as fatigue continues to mount?
A: I was about 17 when I lost the end of my finger in an accident with an auger and it happened in a split second.
The bottom line is that farm safety has always been an issue and it needs to be embedded in the system.
It is also entirely compatible with productivity.
In fact, productivity is actually enhanced.
Yes, there is some paperwork involved, but it is the culture of your business and people that have the biggest impact.
Fatigue has become an increasingly significant issue in the industry over the past couple of years and it is something we need to be very conscious of.
We can have all of the policies in the world on paper, but unless we live and breathe it, it won't matter for anything.
Because our balance sheets are stronger today than what they were four or five years ago, if farmers can afford to invest in newer, more scalable equipment and machinery, that will help improve farmer safety and also help mitigate some of that fatigue piece.
There is a lot of old gear farmers should now be looking to retire and hopefully those farmers take the opportunity to invest in their business and equipment to make their farms safer.
That will also help attract more people into the industry, as most would prefer to work with contemporary gear rather than old, rundown gear that hasn't been maintained.
Q: Appointed as a GRDC director from March 2012 until September 2017, you became the GRDC chairman in 2016 and were reappointed to the role in 2019 until September 2023. What are your plans for when you finish up?
A: We have a five-year research and development planning process going on at GRDC which should be signed off by March, so I will still be around for that.
I don't think it's in anyone's interest to hang around forever.
There needs to be a renewal of people as everyone brings a new energy, insight and dynamic to a team.
When I transition out in September next year it's a really good opportunity for renewal of GRDC board leadership, but to also blend that with continuity.
My core business will always be our farming business.
We have just taken on another farm which is in the beef industry that is 300 kilometres away from our family farm, so that's exciting and another bolt-on to our business.
I will also be looking for one or two opportunities where I can challenge myself outside of my own business activities because, right up until I go to my grave, I want to be learning.
I've just taken on a director role at Lawson Grains.
Q: How have you seen the research, development and extension (RD&E) landscape change in the past 10 years?
A: The increasing pressure on public funding and budgets is flowing through to constraints in capacity and capability.
For RD&E in grains, up until 10 years ago, GRDC would have been the minor player, accounting for maybe 40 per cent of the action.
Today we are more like 60pc of the investment.
Funding models are moving with some agencies not able to meet a 50: 50 investment.
This puts increased demand and pressure on grower funds through GRDC, but it also does bring an opportunity to influence.
Ensuring every investment is aligned to growers needs as a substantive investor, as we are sought after by providers.
Capacity and capability are a key focus now, ensuring there is investment in both the people and infrastructure to serve our sector in the years to come.
Innovation today is also energised more than ever by the private sector and start-ups.
We need to encourage this, to get technology into the hands of growers as quickly as possible, as that remains our competitive advantage.
GrainInnovate is one platform driving this.
Collectively GRDC and its partner have committed $50 million into ag tech and startups to bring to life new profit driving opportunities for our sector.
Q: Of what professional achievement are you most proud?
A: I think decentralising GRDC has been key to getting to where we are today.
By having nearly half of our staff out of Canberra and by taking a regional approach - it creates better connectivity with growers and our research partners on the ground.
That evolution needs to continue so we are more agile and responsive as a business.
Our investors, who are the growers, expect us to keep all of the investments real.
So being really close to them and our research partners has been key to driving better business.
It's also enhanced our employability as an organisation, as you don't have to come to Canberra in order to work for GRDC.
If you'd like to live in Perth, Adelaide or Toowoomba and do the job - you can.
We have matured as an organisation in that, if we can get the right person, we are happy for them to locate themselves within one of our networks.
Q: Who inspires you personally and professionally?
A: In my personal life, I have a huge amount of respect for what my mother has done - she has been an outstanding mentor for me.
There are also some players in the industry who I have an enormous amount of respect for.
People like Terry Enright, who has been a farmer and longstanding contributor to the grains industry.
He doesn't seek the limelight, he just gets on with the job.
Hats off to the quiet achievers.
Broader than that, I love to be in a room where I'm certainly not the smartest and where I can soak up some really good insights and the thought processes of others.
