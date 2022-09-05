FARMANCO will enable the delivery of high-impact initiatives and capacity building activities to Western Australian grower groups via a new three-year sponsorship partnership with the Grower Group Alliance (GGA).
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss welcomed the new sponsorship, saying the sponsorship partnership would translate to real benefits making some elements of the GGA program more accessible to stakeholders.
"Farmanco's willingness to provide cash and in-kind sponsorship over a three-year period will enable improved outcomes as the collaborative relationship matures over time," Ms Foss said.
Farmanco chief executive officer Keith Symondson said Farmanco was looking forward to working with the GGA and its members in continuing to build industry capacity and resilience.
"It's an exciting time to be in agriculture, but it's not without its challenges, including environmental concerns and changes in technology," Mr Symondson said.
"In this era of agriculture there is growing opportunity across many farming systems areas, but time and capacity are limiting factors.
"High functioning grower groups play a role in upskilling and building capacity and facilitating networking to address these grower challenges."
The first year's cash sponsorship from Farmanco has already been applied to two new activities in the GGA program including the recent GGA Going Places Study Tour and an upcoming GGA Chairs Summit.
Farmanco is also looking to develop broader sponsorship links within the GGA network and will leverage the relationship with GGA to help support groups at a local grass-roots level.
Farmanco has a 40-year track record providing services in management and agronomy, grain marketing, benchmarking, bookkeeping and research to more than 750 farming businesses nationwide.
The organisation is also currently developing a natural capital management team and a precision agronomy team.
The GGA is a diverse network of more than 60 grower groups across WA with a collective grassroots membership exceeding 4000 farmers.
