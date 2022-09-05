Farm Weekly
GGA signs a new three-year sponsorship deal

September 5 2022 - 7:00am
Delegates on the recent GGA Going Places study tour that was supported with subsidised tickets through Farmanco sponsorship. Photo by GGA.

FARMANCO will enable the delivery of high-impact initiatives and capacity building activities to Western Australian grower groups via a new three-year sponsorship partnership with the Grower Group Alliance (GGA).

