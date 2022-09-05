SITTING in her timber-panelled, light-filled studio, at the top of her Busselton home, Georgia Zoric is surrounded by friends.
Their faces have jumped from the picture books she read as a child and they wear the woolly jumpers she is obsessed with.
Advertisement
She knows their names and characters - loves them, doesn't judge them - and finds the seafarers and rogues impossible to sell.
"I love that I can make characters that make people laugh and at the same time they anchor the energy of the room and they are also really uplifting," said the newly-fired ceramicist of the sailor and pirate-themed busts she has painstakingly crafted at home over the past few years.
"People just seem to think of their grandfathers or their ancestors.
"What I really love is that I can conceive of these people in my head and by the end of the day I have a character.
"Whenever I do art, it's always about faces."
Despite her reluctance to move her boys along - sell them she will, or at least some of them - when she moves a big part of her collection next time to the heritage-listed Bond Store at the ArtGeo Cultural Complex in Busselton, to participate in Margaret River Region Open Studios.
The program, in its ninth year, will see 168 artists throw open the doors to their studios and work spaces over 16 days next month - offering a rare and privileged glimpse into their creative processes.
Ms Zoric will be exhibiting her work to the public for the first time at the program, and is thrilled to be named one of Open Studio's top 10 unmissable artists.
She is also excited to be part of Open Studio's huge artistic team - and is readying herself to set up her vast collection of sculptural ceramic busts, hanging 'portholes', decorative pieces and functional ware for the program.
"I have been going to Open Studios nearly since its inception and it was always in the back of my head that I wanted to push myself to go in it one day,'' she said.
"For the past couple of years I have had people asking me if I would.
"This is the first year it felt like it was time and that I wouldn't be really stressed by it.
"It has been a really good push for me."
It's a big change from where she found herself a few years ago...Ms Zoric grew up in Cottesloe and Fremantle, close enough to get the sea breeze imprinted in her veins and develop a life-long love for the ocean.
Advertisement
She studied as a graphic designer, illustrator and photography and worked as a freelance photographer, before having her children Zac, now 21, Taj, 19, and India, 17.
But when the 2008 global financial crisis hit the family hard, Ms Zoric and her husband Peter decided to head to the country.
They settled on a 10-acre block at Rosa Brook, near Margaret River, and she filled her days taxi-ing the children to school in Busselton and looking after the farm.
"We lived pretty closely tied to the land there,'' she said.
Advertisement
By necessity, her art took a back seat.
Busy decades passed and Ms Zoric found herself in a place familiar to many mothers.
With her children growing up - and having moved the family to a new home in Port Geographe four years ago - she found herself feeling lost and with plenty of time on her hands.
Added to that, it was a big, blank-canvas of a house - she had always lived in small, art-filled homes - and she didn't know how to fill up.
"At Rosa Brook, we had a little farmhouse - with two bedrooms, one bathroom and three kids,'' she said.
"We moved to this big, modern house in Port Geographe, the kids had plumbed-in Wi-Fi, they all had a bedroom and a bathroom each and I just never saw them again," she laughed.
Advertisement
"Overnight, the kids became really independent... and I found myself really lost.
"I didn't have the farm to look after anymore and the kids didn't need me so much."
There's strength and serendipity in every story of re-invention - being brave enough to try something new and having those moments of chance that can turn into something bigger.
Like many artists, Ms Zoric has worked with different mediums.
"I had even tried a couple of hand-building classes, but I'd never really liked it,'' she said.
Advertisement
A couple of years before they left the farm, Ms Zoric had started dabbling with air-dried clay - drawing on her background in illustration and love of children's picture books as inspiration for plum stick puppets.
It was the first time in her life that she had "decided to make art just for me and stop caring what other people thought'' - and it helped to use up the sticks pruned every year from the farm's plum trees.
Six years later, on a day on her own, she found a ceramic head she had made and sat down to paint it.
Then she posted a photo of it on her family Facebook page.
"Someone said you should go and do ceramics, and I said I wouldn't know where to start,'' she said.
And anyway, she didn't have a kiln.
Advertisement
That too changed when she re-connected with school mum Camille Reid, the kiln co-ordinator at the Busselton Pottery Group, herself a passionate advocate of the craft, who runs her own ceramic business, PotterybyCaM.
"I just hit the ground running, it just felt like my medium and I had all the time in the world on my hands,'' Ms Zoric said.
"I started volunteering a lot and I was learning everything I could from all the women there."
Then she took a weekend class learning how to build busts - and was hooked.
"All the art I have done is always around people and characters and with my background in illustration - I really love children's book illustrations and I thought that's where I would head to, in my mind, before kids.
"Once I learned how to make the busts I just kept going.
Advertisement
"I tend to work intuitively.
"I just sit down and see what comes, I never have a plan."
Woolly-knitted jumpers - when faced with a lump of clay, that's what comes first.
Ms Zoric's mother is WA fashion and knitwear designer Libby Peacock, a 1980s visionary whose work is on display at the new WA Museum Boola Bardip, and who instilled in her daughters a fierce, life-long obsession with knits and knitting.
"When I started doing ceramics, one of the first things I ever did was build a knitted jumper on a person,'' Ms Zoric said.
"I think that is where the sailors were born.
Advertisement
"It is just an easy character to wrap in a big, fat jumper.
"Once I put a bust together, and it had a big jumper and a big beanie, I could just picture them on a cliff somewhere, with the wind blowing and the waves rolling, looking out to sea.
"That is where they started."
Over the past three years, her busts have kept evolving - led by another obsession with the pirates and benign skulls of the adventure books she used to read as a child.
And when she is not crafting busts, she makes beautiful, soft-hued functional ware, including bottles, mugs, spoons, vases and bowls.
"It is still very much developing,'' she said of the ceramic work.
Advertisement
"It was just the right timing and I've very much found my passion.
"I keep thinking I wish I had found this in my 20s or 30s, but it wouldn't have been the right time and I wouldn't have been able to dedicate myself to it.
"And it is a really messy art."
Given her new found passion for ceramics was really driven to fulfill a personal need - to repurpose her life and adapt a medium to fill up an empty space - Ms Zoric has, so far, found it hard to part with her sailors and pirates.
"I hate selling them, I really hate selling them,'' she said.
Advertisement
"I did start just making them for me, but then I had a lot of people wanting to buy them.
"I knew it didn't feel like the right time.''
A friend, who owns the Remedy gift and homewares stores in Leederville and Fremantle, encouraged her to provide some window displays "with my boys".
"That just took off, I just got absolutely inundated,'' she said.
"I could have ended up selling all of them, but I kept some for me.
"From there I took a lot of orders, and I have been making more.''
Advertisement
As well as making pieces to order, she also now sells her functional ware to WA-fashion label Morrison, which it stocks in its boutiques across the country.
During Open Studios, she will sell ceramics ranging in price from $45 for a mug, with the busts starting at $450 and ranging up to $6000 for the "big boys''.
All Ms Zoric's ceramics are hand-carved and hand-glazed with glazes she makes herself in her home studio.
She uses three ceramic techniques - coil and slab building and the Japanese Kurinuki method, where the artist starts with a solid block of clay and removes pieces to leave behind the artwork or functional piece.
It's a varied and contemplative process, which suits her personality.
"If I have to get up and I have to do a certain task, that is the last task I am going to feel like doing,'' she said.
Advertisement
"What I love about ceramics is that I can wake up and if I don't feel like hand building, there might be a lot of glazing to paint, and if I don't feel like painting, I can mix glazes or I can fire.
"There are so many different aspects to it, that there is always something that needs to be done that I feel like doing and I am always achieving in a really flowing way.
"And I love that I can just as easily spend a day making functional ware, as I can making sculptural pieces.
"I love that I can conceive these people in my head, and by the end of the day I can have them in front of me - I really love that."
OTHER GREAT READS
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.