GOOD things coming to those who wait - or so the saying goes.
In the case of those who covet the beautifully crafted soft cheeses created by Nannup-based sheep milk dairy Cambray Cheese, the time between seasons can be about six months.
But it is that limited season that delivers lovingly created, award-winning farmhouse produce that makes it well worth the wait for those patiently counting down the days.
And the best news is that production is well underway for another year.
Cambray Cheese cheesemaker Tom Wilde said he and wife Maddie were already receiving phone calls from customers anxiously awaiting their new season artisan cheese, which includes soft white-mould and feta style cheeses, along with hard aged mature cheeses.
The soft cheeses have become particularly popular among people who cannot tolerate cows' cheese, yet can digest the different proteins that make up cheese made with sheep milk.
"The sheep cheese is a niche part of our business, but it is a big part of it," Mr Wilde said.
"Sheep's milk has a lot more solids, which means it has a higher yield conversion - 25 per cent or more compared to 10 or 11 per cent of cow's milk.
"It also has a lot more minerals and vitamins and is more easily digestible because they have different proteins, and some people react very differently when consuming one compared to the other."
Nestled on a 60-hectare block among State forest near Nannup, Cambray Cheese is perfectly positioned in the South West to take advantage of a range of markets, and centrally located to service top restaurants and specialty cheese stores in Perth, Margaret River and Pemberton.
It was a fortunate purchase made by Mr Wilde's parents Bruce and Jane in 1995, who had always owned some land and stumbled across the property when it was for sale.
"Although dad worked as a police officer, he always had a bit of land with sheep on it - when he was based in Williams, he had some land at Boddington," Mr Wilde said.
"Mum grew up in Karagullen with a house cow that they would milk and churn their own butter, so she's always had a love for dairy products."
Mr Wilde's parents set about combining their interests and establishing a flock of dairy sheep, which was easier said than done.
"They did their research and found there were lots of places in the world that had milk sheep, but not many in Australia," Mr Wilde said.
"They soon realised they'd need to value-add into a product to make it a viable business venture."
So they settled on East Friesians as their breed of choice, and were the first people to import their genetics into Western Australia from the Eastern States, buying two ewes and a ram in 1997, from which their self-replacing flock has stemmed in the 25 years since.
Mr Wilde said they cross-bred with Poll Dorset ewes to quickly build up their flock numbers.
In 2003, as Mr Wilde was preparing to leave school, work was to begin on building a cheese factory on the property.
So he stayed and he and Bruce built the factory themselves to the required specifications using second-hand materials, as that was all they could afford.
The factory included a sloped floor in the milking area, and the use of special paint on the walls of the cheese making area, and by 2005 was ready to start production, with the business named Cambray Cheese in a nod to the old mill siding close by.
And for Mr Wilde that was the beginning of the end, as he stayed on to learn the art of cheese making alongside his parents.
There has been a lot of trial and error involved in establishing the business.
In the early days his parents enlisted the help of friend Eddie Bestbier, a Dutchman who was also an experienced cheese maker and taught them a lot of the basics.
Fast forward and Cambray Cheese offers about 20 different varieties in its range, regarded as farmhouse because the sheep are milked and the cheese processed onfarm.
One of the most popular is the Friesette, which they named in honour of their Friesian-Poll Dorset genetic base.
"This is a soft cheese with a wrinkly white mould rind that ripens very quickly," Mr Wilde said.
"It is so delicate and has a short shelf life, it is something that you really cannot import."
They also make a sheep milk camembert, called Camembray in honour of the property, also a soft spreadable cheese with herbs called boursan, and an aged sheep milk marinated feta.
Their hard cheese range includes an Australian take on Dutch gouda-style and Spanish manchego-style.
The Wildes have milked up to 300 head in the past, but through selective breeding have found that they can produce enough milk from about 100 head of ewes.
"We have focused on ewes that have a good volume and quality of milk, rather than purely on quantity," Mr Wilde said.
"We have done a lot of in-house herd testing over the years and measure the volumes of milk that the ewes are producing, and then keep their ewe lambs to add to the breeding flock.
"This has allowed us to milk less sheep but collect more than one litre per head per day on average over the course of the season."
Mr Wilde said they were also researching the impact of the ewe's diet on their milk production, and had made their own mineral feed mix which was showing signs of a better, healthier sheep.
"A lot of the milk production is about the genetics, but it is also about the health, nutrition and well being of the ewes - we're always learning, there certainly is an art to it," he said.
Mr Wilde said one of the benefits of the business was that they did not experience the same price volatility of other agricultural products, such as lamb.
"The price point is not volatile for cheese - you set the price that you want or need, and while there might not be the big margins, there is not the volatility," he said.
"It is a really tough gig, but when you get it right, it is so rewarding."
In saying that, they have created other income avenues, such as running sheep for lamb production, as well as producing cows' milk cheese in their sheep milk off-season to ensure year-round cheese production.
This is made using cows milk sourced from Walsall Dairy, at Chapman Hill near Busselton, where family friends, the Letchford family runs a herd of about 80 Jersey and Friesian cows.
Mr Wilde said the award-winning milk was of a very high quality and was perfect for making great tasting artisan cows milk cheese.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for many businesses, but the Wilde family was very fortunate to escape relatively unscathed with it striking at the end of their 2020 milking season.
Mr Wilde said restaurant orders shut down overnight due to lockdowns, but they quickly pivoted to taking online orders for their soft cheeses on-hand and delivering them to ensure they didn't go to waste, while remaining milk stocks were used to make hard cheeses due to their longer shelf life.
Hard cheese stocks were simply left to age longer.
The factory was closed down for a few months, but since production resumed business has never been busier, with visitor numbers to their onfarm shop well up due to much more local traffic, a result of WA residents travelling locally.
Their two onsite accommodation cottages have also been constantly booked.
In recent years, Jane and Bruce, while still living and working on the property, have handed over the reins to Mr Wilde, one of their six children, and Maddie, who are supported by about eight capable staff, including Mr Wilde's twin sister Nerralie.
Cheesemaker Mr Bestbier has also returned to work for Cambray Cheese over the past few years, which has allowed Mr Wilde to focus more on the farm and business as a whole.
He said their milking ewe flock had lambed slightly earlier this year, which meant milking twice a day has started for up to 60 head, and would increase over the next month or two as lambs were weaned.
They were well and truly into soft-cheese production, to get stocks ready to sell.
"We have people practically banging on the door asking when it will be ready," Mr Wilde laughed.
The soft cheese only takes a few hours to make, but it is then put in the ripening room for up to 10 days to allow the cultures to kick in.
After that it continues to ripen and it is another two weeks before it is ready for consumption.
But Mr Wilde said the varieties changed over their life span, and were at their best right up until their best before date, which was generally four to seven weeks after being made.
The flavours were more delicate initially, becoming stronger closer to their best before date.
Mr Wilde said the beauty of working directly with chefs, which included executive chef Guy Jeffreys from the acclaimed two chef-hat Millbrook Winery, at Jarrahdale, was that they could supply cheese to their liking.
"It is so satisfying to supply a lot of restaurants and gourmet delis," he said.
The hard sheep milk cheeses were aged for about 18 months for their farmhouse gold range, while their cows milk varieties would be left for 6-12 months.
Fortunately Mr Wilde loves cheese, which seems like a prerequisite when working with it on a daily basis.
At this stage they only supply within WA, as they are at their capacity, with more room required should they want to expand production.
Mr Wilde said they had received many enquiries for their product from businesses in the Eastern States, but he was comfortable supplying local markets within WA, particularly from a food miles point of view.
But they are far from content to rest on their laurels - they are always looking to improve, whether that be in the breeding or nutrition of the sheep or the cheese-making processes.
Mr Wilde said a record was kept of how each batch was made, so they could go back and refer to the notes if it was a particularly good one when cut after 18 months of maturation, and then try to replicate it.
"I really like the mature cheeses, it's exciting when you have waited that long to see how they have turned out," he said.
The twice-daily milking, which is done at about 6.30am and again at 3pm would continue until late December, when they normally revert to once-a-day milking until the ewes dry off in about March.
As well as December being peak cheese making season, this year the Wildes are due to welcome a new addition to their family, a sibling for one-year-old daughter Ella.
But they will no doubt embrace their lives becoming that little bit busier.
