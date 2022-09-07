Dairy worker dispute

AN industrial dispute at Bega Dairy & Drinks' Bentley processing plant has not disrupted milk collection from contracted farmer suppliers.
Bega Group confirmed on Tuesday milk for its Masters brand dairy products was continuing to be collected from farmers contracted to supply it.
A Coles spokesman also confirmed on Tuesday its milk collection from farmers contracted to supply it was "unaffected" by the industrial dispute.
Coles buys milk for its own-brand milks direct from farmer suppliers and contracts Bega to process and package it at the Bentley plant.
There was "plenty" of Coles own-brand milk products available on supermarket shelves, the spokesman said.
According to the United Workers' Union (UWU) 40 production workers at the plant walked out on Monday morning in protest at a 2.75 per cent annual pay rise offer which they considered well below inflation and cost of living increases.
UWU co-ordinator Louise Dillon said on Tuesday the dispute would continue "until at least Friday" unless Bega came up with a better pay offer.
Ms Dillon confirmed that workers protesting outside the plant were not attempting to prevent milk tankers from entering the site.
