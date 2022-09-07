WESTERN Australian rural transporters are urgently seeking immediate action on driver shortage and competency issues.
At the annual industry day last weekend, Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA) re-elected president David Fyfe called on policymakers to act quickly to address industry's ongoing concerns.
If not, Mr Fyfe said there was danger of a major supply chain failure, where goods and services would not be delivered when they are needed.
"I made similar comments about the driver shortage last year, and the only thing that has changed is it has worsened," Mr Fyfe said.
"Suggestions made by the LRTAWA for reforms to licensing, which would help ease the driver shortage, have fallen on deaf ears or been dismissed because they are not consistent with nationally uniformed laws.
"WA should not be held back because of national uniformity."
Mr Fyfe was careful not to allow his comments to be interpreted as "wanting a lax approach to driver training and licensing".
He said the LRTAWA was also calling for greater supervision over driver training, as well as increased requirements for English proficiency.
"We have many examples of reputable companies and drivers leaving the industry because they no longer feel safe on the road, either because of the conditions of the roads or the behaviour of some drivers.
"There are major routes in WA, which are in poor condition and are damaging vehicles and having an impact on the wellbeing of drivers.
"Supplies to inland communities could soon be affected if the situation continues."
The conference - held at Burswood on Swan and attended by more than 120 people - was opened by director general of Transport Peter Woronzow on behalf of Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.
Mr Woronzow told delegates $518 million had been invested in regional road safety initiatives to June this year.
He said 7000 kilometres of road would have shoulders sealed, audible edge lines applied and centre lines widened.
Mr Woronzow also said 53 regional freight networks had been upgraded and a further $36m was planned between the Mid West and Great Southern networks.
Overall, Mr Fyfe said the industry was an outstanding success, although he was disappointed neither the Minister for Transport nor Minister for Agriculture could be present.
"Both ministers are a welcome and important part of our industry and they need to hear first-hand from the people that transport the majority of WA's $6b of agricultural production," he said.
MDH Transport's Matt Henderson and Warbys Transport's Peter Warburton were elected vice president rural and livestock respectively on the day.
Other appointments made were Anspach Agricultural Contracting's Rob Anspach as secretary and Flexitrans' Darran Bairstow as treasurer.
