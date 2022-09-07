DON'T write off cattle prices just yet.
This was the strong message from the Nutrien Livestock September store cattle sale last week when a strong result was achieved on the 1445 cattle presented.
Advertisement
A good spread of industry buyers competed with lot- feeders, processors, interstate buyers and agents all purchasing cattle.
With the exception of the dairy poddies, where a number of lines sold on a single bid, most other classes of cattle held strongly and some even lifted considerably over the last Nutrien Livestock sale.
Comparing top-priced pens, beef steers lifted more than $500 and 50 cents a kilogram, to top at $2528 paid for a pen of heavy well-finished cattle.
Beef heifers were not as well supported, reaching $1709 to record a slight easing trend.
Beef cross steers were of excellent quality and weights, achieving a top of $2316, up more than $100 and to a high of 582c/kg paid for lightweight steers which was a lift of more than 70c/kg on last month's sales top price for the category.
A small offering of beef poddie steers also sold strongly to record a high of $1357.
Some outstanding heavy Friesian steers sold exceptionally well to top at $2311 and 396c/kg, a lift of more than $300 and 10c/kg.
As mentioned, Friesian poddies continued their easing trend, selling to a top of $775 and 380c/kg, a drop of more than 100c/kg at the top end.
Some of the better first-cross unmated heifers seen for some sales sold to $1940, while lightweight cows and calves peaked at $2550.
Overall, the sale averaged $100/head more than last sale finishing at $1459.
The top beef steers were early in the sale when nine Angus weighing 490 kilograms from P & S Barbetti & Son, sold to South Australia for $2528, making 516c/kg.
Another 10 Barbetti steers weighing 479kg joined the top-priced steers heading to South Australia selling at $2462 and 514c/kg.
A single grey steer sold account D & C Payne, Nillup, went to Kookabrook Livestock Trust at $2292 to get the sale off to a good start.
Kookabrook, a regular buyer of heavy cattle, soon added a single grey steer from K & M Taylor, Busselton, at $2231 and 460c/kg, as well as another five weighing 446kg at 460c/kg to cost $2051.
Seven Red Angus steers from JL Piscioneri, weighing 437kg, went to Kookabrook for $1927, before the next line of six Piscioneri steers joined them at $2065 when sold at 474c/kg.
Advertisement
Harvey Beef added support again, with its first pen purchased being seven steers weighing 418kg from GP & LN King costing $1925.
Harvey Beef paid $2169 at 516c/kg for 10 steers weighing 410kg from RG Major & Co, Williams, with other pens from this vendor going to O'Meehan & Co at $2044 with Semini Enterprises, Treeton, taking a pen of nine weighing 376kg for $2113 and 562c/kg.
An excellent run of seven pens of black steers from AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, saw the first pen make $2037 when Semini Enterprises bid to 500c/kg for the 407kg steers.
John Gallop, buying for O'Meehan & Co, secured the other six pens, paying $2021 for two lines and $1998, $1837, $1825 and $1787, to a top of 598c/kg, for the others.
The top beef steers liveweight price of 652c/kg went to 12 Angus weighing 257kg from Peter Varischetti, costing Nutrien Livestock, Peel representative Ralph Mosca $1681.
The smaller offering of beef heifers topped at $1709, paid for five mixed breed heifers weighing 383kg, sold by JL Piscioneri and bought by Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper at 446c/kg.
Advertisement
Mr Cooper later paid the top liveweight heifer price of 448c/kg for 11 heifers weighing 348kg, returning $1561 to vendor DE Elphick.
It was possible to buy fair quality heifers from $1220 with a few lesser types lower.
A single line of six Montbeliarde steers weighing 650kg sold at the start of the beef cross steers sold to Kookabrook Livestock for $2522 at 388c/kg when sold account R & C Italiano.
The run of beef cross steers were outstanding, none more so than the draft of eight pens from Laureldene Farms, Boyanup.
Kookabrook secured the first pen of five Angus cross weighing 588kg for $2316 and 394c/kg.
Advertisement
Greg Jones, buying for Telkel Pty Ltd, snapped up the remaining six pens, paying from $1904 to $2172 and a top of 412c/kg.
A small run of beef poddies sold to very strong competition, topping at $1357 paid for 11 weighing 225kg, sold by G,G,D & M Tartaglia, Brunswick, and bought by Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock at 602c/kg.
READ MORE CATTLE NEWS
Five steers weighing 130kg offered by M Angi & Sons topped at 660c/kg when bought by Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner for $858.
Advertisement
Kitchen Farms, Boyanup, took top honours in the heavy Friesian steers, taking the double of $2311 and 396c/kg paid by Kookabrook for eight weighing 583kg.
This buyer added seven at $2246 as well as another eight for $2197 and 378c/kg.
Lighter weight Friesian steers from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, sold well to top at $904 and 342c/kg when the four pens containing 15 steers each all went to Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, for a Boyup Brook client.
A larger number of unmated first-cross heifers sold strongly, with quality above seen for some time.
Seven pens from Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, set the standard with its top pen of five Hereford cross making $1940, with another five going for $1920 and six at $1820, bought by Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, for his well-known mated heifer producers.
Angus cross heifers from Laureldene Farms had to take a back seat when topping at $1880, paid by Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, while Mr Pollock paid $1500 for a pen of four.
Advertisement
Several lines of cows and calves, lightly conditioned, sold to a top of $2550 paid for four Murray Grey units from SJ Elliott, Busselton and bought by Ben Kealy, Nutrien Livestock, Williams, who bought all the cows and calves.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said beef steers were keenly sought after in the sale and sold to a strong gallery.
"Buyers were more selective across the heifer offering, but equally the quality was mixed," Mr Waddingham said.
"Heavy dairy steers sold to strong enquiry, however medium and lightweights were less sought after.
"The Nutrien Livestock network representing their South West clients through to the Great Southern were active in today's market."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.