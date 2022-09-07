STEADFAST buying support for an extensive catalogue of Wheatbelt Poll Merino rams combined for a solid clearance and strong commercial average at the 17th annual Manunda stud on-property ram sale at Tammin last week.
The Button family continues to significantly invest in their stud through leading Australian genetics to benefit their clients, which was reflected in the excellent team of 240 well-bred and grown, white stylish wool Poll Merino rams penned for inspection.
The new shearing shed adjacent to the ram selling complex was a keen point of interest for visitors and demonstrates the Button family's long-term outlook and commitment to the Merino industry and their stud and commercial enterprises.
Manunda's strong following of loyal supporters turned out in force along with a couple of new buyers, however demand was anticipated to be back with some clients no longer in the sheep industry and reduced individual requirements which saw the Manunda team trim numbers from last year's sale.
But once the sale got underway, buyers were prepared to bid competitively for their lots of choice.
Bidding became selective as the sale wore on and orders began to fill, which opened the sale to buyers of all budgets to operate but top-end buyers were still picking them out through to the final leg highlighted by lot 232 selling for $3100.
At the end of selling, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus and the Nutrien Livestock selling team cleared 234 rams (98 per cent) at auction for a solid average of $1845.
This was down slightly on last year's average of $1881 from the total clearance of 270 rams at auction.
With moderate values paid at the top-end of the catalogue compared to previous Manunda sales, this year's average closely reflected the overall sale and extremely strong commercial result.
The event kicked off with a run of 20 regulation March shorn prepared rams which produced the top prices.
The Manunda stud released one of its stud reserves to replace a subbed out ram in lot 17 with the scale and quality long-stapled wool type of the replacement reminding buyers why he was initially retained for stud duties.
The powerful sire was by Poll Boonoke Bobcat 180137 purchased in half share with the Kamballie stud for $70,000 in 2019 and displayed raw data percentages of 128 per cent bodyweight (BW), 135pc greasy fleece weight (GFW), 5pc eye muscle depth and 2pc fat (percentages against average produced from top 500 of total drop of 1500 ram lambs).
It ranked highly in its Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) performance, being top 10pc for yearling greasy fleece weight (YGFW) at 27 and yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) at 29.7 while recording 1.2 yearling staple length (YSL), 6.8 yearling weight (YWT), 1.3 yearling staple strength, 149 Merino Production Plus Index (MP+) and 151 Dual Purpose Plus index (DP+).
It generated plenty of interest with regular top-end buyers at Manunda, CJ & AR Hooper, Merredin, assisted by their livestock agent Aaron Caldwell, Livestock & Land, Nutrien Livestock, Merredin, edging out other consistent top-end operator Neil Schorer, Schorer Nominees, West Pingelly, with the $5250 top-priced bid.
The Hoopers also secured lot six for the $5000 equal second top price containing a Manunda 191355 son
(by Banavie 333) with raw data percentages of 124pc BWT, 151pc GFW, 3pc EMD and 2pc fat, ASBVs of 7.3 YWT, 21 YGFW (top 20pc), 24.2 YCFW (top 20pc), 0.7 YSL, 2.0 YSS, 153 MP+ and 154 DP+ and August test results of 19.8 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.7pc CF.
READ MORE:
Mr Schorer earlier opened the sale with a $5000 equal second top-priced bid for lot one containing another big-bodied productive stylish wooled ram.
The ram was by Collinsville Chops 190708 and recorded raw data averages of 122pc BWT, 166pc GFW, 3pc EMD and 1pc fat, above stud average ASBVs of 7.2 YWT, 11.2 YGFW, 15.4 YCFW, 2.4 YSL, 1.2 TSS, 152 MP + and 151 DP + and wool tests of 19.4 micron, 3 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Mr Schorer has been sourcing sires at Manunda for 10 years for his 180 nucleus ewe flock to breed his own flock rams, keeping 18 ram lambs from last year's drop for the battery to join about 2800 December shorn ewes at the start of January.
He said he liked the frame and bold crimping wool of
his latest Manunda sire.
"We weaned some early drop ram lambs last week by the Manunda ram we purchased last year which looked good and it will be interesting to see how they grow out," Mr Schorer said.
"I enjoy breeding them and watching them come through.
"We wanted to move into Polls, had a look at some studs, picked Manunda and have stuck with them since."
Brian Westlake, Dabrappy Poll Merino stud, Calingiri, also parted with $5000 for one of two new Manunda sires, with his top bid going to a Chops son with raw data percentages of 118pc BWT, 116pc GFW, ASBVs of 7.4 YWT, 13.2 YGFW, 15.8 YCFW, 5.5 YSL, 2.3 YSS, 138 MP+ and 144 DP+ and wool tests of 18.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.3 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Mr Westlake also paid $4000 for a Manunda Ricko 160184 son (by Rhamily Benny), penned in lot three.
He said he was looking for heavier cutting, finer wool, big bodied rams.
"These two rams fit the bill nicely," Mr Westlake said.
"Their wool figures are very good for SD and CV and are similar rams for type, wool length and quality."
The other ram to make $4000 was another Manunda 191355 son, penned in lot two, which was knocked down to Nalyaring & Co, Brookton, assisted by Nutrien Livestock, Brookton/Pingelly agent Chris Turton.
The ram displayed wool tests of 19.3 micron, 3 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.5pc CF and recorded raw data percentages of 107pc BWT and 144pc GFW and ASBVs of 4.8 YWT, 18.4 YGFW, 20.3 YCFW, 1.3 YSL, 1.8 YSS, 151 MP+ and 157 DP+.
There were several buyers who weren't afraid to bid up on their selections for bigger teams of rams.
Long-time Manunda client for more than 30 years Eric Innes, Innes & Co, Kellerberrin, led the way with a team of nine rams averaging $2656, which included six rams at $3000 and topping at $3100 for a heavy cutting ram penned in lot 99 testing 20 micron, 3 SD, 15 CV and 100pc CF with a GFW percentage of 136pc.
Return top-end commercial buyers RS & JA Della Bosca, Bodallin, collected seven rams for an average of $2536, four of which were from the regulation March shorn team costing to $3250 for lot 10 testing 19.9 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.6 CV, 99.9pc CF and GFW percentage of 122pc.
Other stronger accounts included Burra Nominees, Burracoppin, with six rams costing to $3200 at an average of $2783, while KL Clarke & Co, Goomalling and JW & FG Dixon & Son, Tammin, each collected seven rams for averages of $2586 and $2629 respectively.
The Dixons finished off their purchases with a $2500 bid for the charity ram donated by the Button family, with all proceeds going to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research WA.
But the strong clearance of a large sale team of rams was driven by the list of volume buyers chasing bigger numbers with some prepared to compete strongly for selected lots.
The biggest account of all was Timbarra Trading Trust, Wandering, which finished with 18 rams costing from $800 to $2200 to average $1661, followed by return volume buyers KJ & RP Siegert, Wongan Hills, with another team of 15 rams costing from $1000 to $2700 for an average of $1818.
Armed with a significant eastern Wheatbelt order, Mr Caldwell collected 14 rams at cheaper values from $700 to $1600 and return buyers Chipndale, Newcarlbeon (via Koorda), also operated a good value between $700 and $1500 for team of 13 rams.
Other buyers of double figure teams include KL Tippet & Co, Shackleton, with 11 rams ranging from $800 to $3000 while CB & CA Whitfield, Wongan Hills,
MA & BJ Szczecinski, Corrigin and Jonlorrie Farms, York, each finished with 10 rams each.
