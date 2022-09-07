Farm Weekly
$5250 the top at 17th Manunda ram sale, Tammin

By Kane Chatfield
September 7 2022 - 10:00am
The Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity ram for Breast Cancer Research WA sold for $2500 at the Button familys Manunda ram sale. With the ram purchased by Graham Dixon (second right), JW & FG Dixon & Son, Tammin, were Manunda stud principals Pip (left) and Wayne Button, Tammin, Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding and Manunda stud connections Emma Button, Rowie Snooke and Luke Button.

STEADFAST buying support for an extensive catalogue of Wheatbelt Poll Merino rams combined for a solid clearance and strong commercial average at the 17th annual Manunda stud on-property ram sale at Tammin last week.

