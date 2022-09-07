Farm Weekly
Time to reset grain group relationships says Brett Hoskings, GGL

By Bree Swift
September 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Grain Growers Limited chairman Brett Hosking.

THE relationship between Australia's two Federal grains representative organisations (RO) has fractured since the change in leadership at Grain Producers Australia (GPA).

