THE relationship between Australia's two Federal grains representative organisations (RO) has fractured since the change in leadership at Grain Producers Australia (GPA).
Grain Growers Limited (GGL) chairman Brett Hosking said it was "an honest comment" and that he was keen to reset the relationship between the two organisations.
"I've deliberately pulled back to allow the new leadership to settle in and find their groove," Mr Hosking said.
"However we are really keen to build that relationship back to what it was in previous years.
"If we can get there - that would make a huge difference for growers."
Western Australian farmer Barry Large became the GPA chairman, replacing long-serving founding member Andrew Weidemann, Victoria, in September 2021.
Mr Weidemann remains on GPA's board as a Southern Region director.
Tensions between the two national grain ROs appear to be simmering recently, with GGL coming under fire from WAFarmers last week for representing itself as the only peak representative group of Australia's grains industry and, in particular, Mr Hoskings' comment in GGL's annual report that the organisation has "worked hard to ensure we're the first and only organisation government and industry turn to, to understand grain farmers".
Despite WAFarmers saying his claim was false, Mr Hosking doubled down on his comment, saying it was an ambition of the group.
"I did say that I strive for us to be the first and only group that the government goes to, as every chair of every company should do - strive to be number one in whatever field of endeavor they choose to pursue," Mr Hosking said.
"And you know what, if we do become that first and only organisation, it means we are making a massive difference for growers, because the government turns to where it sees change being made."
Mr Hosking said he believed GGL taking the opportunity to meet with the full cabinet of the Federal government recently, and being the only grower group in the room, had precipitated some of the hostility towards the group by other industry members.
"There were reps from multinationals who service the ag industry, but we were the only grower group there," Mr Hosking said.
"I'm really proud to say to growers 'hey, we were there making sure that you were on the agenda, and they know about growers and what an amazing contribution they are making to the Australian economy'."
Communication with GPA
While acknowledging he wasn't sure what points the two ROs differed on in regards to their policies, Mr Hosking said diversity within the industry wasn't a bad thing.
Since being appointed as the GGL chairman in October 2018, Mr Hosking said he hadn't been approached by GPA to amalgamate but there had been conversations between the two organisations and GGL were "conscious" that there were two ROs.
"Shared aspiration and ambition and what we can achieve when organisations work together, put aside egos and personalities and just focus on outcomes - it's amazing what organisations can achieve together," Mr Hosking said.
"Communication with all organisations is really important and we will always work strategically with willing partners who are keen to run as fast as we are to make a difference for growers.
"Rather than put a brand on who we work with, I'd say GGL is always open to those opportunities."
However, regardless of GGL's relationship with GPA, Mr Hosking said the organisation would continue to push ahead to make real and meaningful change for growers.
Criticism for WA SFO
Responding to recent criticism by WAFarmers that GGL had a lack of engagement with WA's SFOs and growers, Mr Hosking said GGL's chief executive Dave McKeon, deputy chairman Rhys Turton and their South Australian director Richard Konzag all attended the group's Fodder for Thought conference in June at the Muresk Institute in Northam.
"Richard, who was actually on a family holiday in WA at the time, and the others also all took time to attend both the WAFarmers' grains policy council meeting and then their conference," Mr Hosking said.
"They set time out of their personal and business lives to sit down and engage with WAFarmers, and if WAFarmers would like to do that again, we are more than happy to," he said.
Following a radio interview last week in which WAFarmers Grains Council president questioned GGL's legitimacy in representing the grains sector, Mr Hosking said he had also extended an invitation to Mr Fowler to join GGL's policy group meeting and AGM being held this month in Albury, NSW.
"I want him, as a grower, to be confident in the way we serve him and make a difference to his business, his farm and his community," Mr Hosking said.
Non fee-paying membership
Responding to backlash on GGLs structure as a charitable organisation, Mr Hosking said he had no issues with the GGL being a non fee-paying member organisation.
"I'm not sure why the opinion of a member who doesn't pay a membership fee would not be valid," Mr Hosking said.
Prominent Moora local and farmer Tracey Lefroy, who is one of three WA GGL National Policy Group members, said while there was not a monetary contribution, there was still an application process that needed to be approved before becoming a member of GGL.
"You have to apply and register and a GGL staff member contacts every person when they apply to become a member," Ms Lefroy said.
Grower engagement and feedback
While there had been some commentary that GGL could be perceived as being east coast centric, Ms Lefroy said that was something the Western Panel of their National Policy Group, along with GGL's deputy chairman, York farmer Rhys Turton, had been working hard to change.
"We want to make sure that WA context is heard at the national level and I feel that we are gaining traction," she said.
"We also have Alan Meldrum who is our grower engagement officer and he is really visible - you'll see him at field days and he is at the GRDC (Grains Research and Development Corporation) events."
Ms Lefroy said she felt the strength of a grower group could also be found in how hotly contested elections were within that group.
"When I was elected to the Western Panel there were 11 or 12 of us going for just five positions and I think that speaks to the fact that GrainGrowers has really strong representation and is really well respected, because people want to be involved," Ms Lefroy said.
"The engagements of growers within our surveys and elections to be part of the National Policy Group or the board - those numbers are actually increasing, so I don't feel there is much merit in saying GGL members aren't engaged."
GGL policy development
In explaining how GGL policies are made, Ms Lefroy said before their National Policy Group meetings, each of its members canvassed a wide range of grower views within their own States and regions and then worked through those issues and ideas to help GGL set its policy direction.
Mr Hosking said GGL also conducted a policy survey annually, with this year's survey garnering more than 600 responses.
"That helps inform, not just us as an organisation, but also our policy group to help us hear what is happening in different parts of Australia," he said.
Reporting back to growers
In terms of reporting back to their members, Ms Lefroy said National Policy group members actively went out and spoke to growers within their local regions and, more formally within their GGL communications policy, emails were regularly sent to their members, a printed newsletter was sent and the organisation was active on its LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
"We try to hit a number of different touch points so we can ensure we are communicating our policy development work back to growers through our digital, print and online media," Ms Lefroy said.
"We also have really strong relationships with our rural media which ensures that those policies are communicated back."
While GGL's fortnightly newsletter has a high open rate, Mr Hosking said the organisation was still looking at how it could improve its communications with growers, including how it reports back to its members.
"Out of 15,500 members, more than half of them open that newsletter every fortnight and that's astonishing, but we reckon we can always do better," Mr Hosking said.
GGL's relationship with NFF
In 2012, the same year that GGL established its National Policy Group, the organisation joined the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) as a grains commodity member.
Ms Lefroy said the organisation had continued to work closely with the NFF, which is the WAFarmers' Federal counterpart.
"This is why I found some of the comments from WAFarmers bewildering," she said.
"I actually sit on two of the NFF national committees - their Telecommunications and Social Policy Committee and their Regional Rural and Remote Communications Coalition, and I know that the policy positions generated from these two committees are guided by information from WAFarmers, which is fed up into their Federal counterpart.
"So I think there is a really strong flow of information in both directions between GGL, NFF and then down into those SFOs."
Ms Lefroy said part of the reason she chose to join GGL was because the organisation was "outwardly focussed" and the diversity in their representation of growers.
"At the moment we have four women on the National Policy Group and I love that there is an appetite within GGL to ensure there is gender and cultural diversity in the representation of farmers," she said.
"To somehow have been distracted by the good work we do by this discussion (with WAFarmers) has been really disappointing," Ms Lefroy said.
GPA was approached for comment, but declined.
