Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Rhys Turton resigns from WAFarmers

By Bree Swift
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former WAFarmers president and Grain Growers Limited deputy chairman Rhys Turton at his York farm.

IN the wake of a scathing interview in which WAFarmers questioned the legitimacy of GrainGrowers Limited (GGL) in representing the interests of WA graingrowers, former WAFarmers president Rhys Turton has resigned as a WAFarmers member.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.