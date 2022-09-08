IN the wake of a scathing interview in which WAFarmers questioned the legitimacy of GrainGrowers Limited (GGL) in representing the interests of WA graingrowers, former WAFarmers president Rhys Turton has resigned as a WAFarmers member.
Following WAFarmers' grains section president Mark Fowler's pointed criticisms of GGL in a radio interview last week, in which he took aim at GGL for claiming to be the "only" and "peak" representative of Australia's grains industry and questioned the legitimacy of its free membership structure, the York farmer, who is the GGL deputy chairman, promptly exited as a member of the State farming organisation (SFO).
Mr Turton was the former WAFarmers president from March 2019 to March 2021.
"I enjoyed my time serving the farmers of Western Australia as the WAFarmers president, but I feel that my graingrowing interests are now represented by a capable and well-resourced national body," Mr Turton said.
He said the unexpected comments from the WAFarmers Grain Council were the catalyst for cementing his decision that it was time to revoke his membership and concentrate his efforts on representing the grains sector nationally as the GGL deputy chairman.
"If WAFarmers are pushing for unity, it does seem a bit hypocritical that there are a number of grain bodies within WA," Mr Turton said.
"Perhaps they would be better spending their time finding some unity within the State first."
Responding to Mr Turton's exit, WAFarmers president John Hassell said he didn't think it was "in the spirit of a good democracy".
"I've seen it happen in industry before where members of a board or company have resigned rather than staying in the room and having a fight - and I don't think that's a wise course of action," Mr Hassell said.
"I think you get better outcomes with sound reason and robust debate - after all, that's the cornerstone of democracy."
Mr Hassell said statements made by GGL which implied they were the only organisation representing the grains industry at a Federal level had made a number of people within the industry uncomfortable.
"I can understand that the groups such as WAGG (WA Grains Group), PGA (Pastoralist and Graziers Association of WA) and WAFarmers are feeling a bit miffed by that claim," Mr Hassell said.
"I think they might have been a little bit misguided in their comments and not careful enough in how they worded them, so I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt - but their comments have provided the perception that they think, because they have the dough, they are the only ones who can represent the grains industry - and that's clearly wrong."
Mr Hassell confirmed WAFarmers' view that it would like there to be only one representative organisation (RO) for the Australian grains industry Federally.
"GGL has a large pot of money which was essentially founded out of the Grain Corp corporatisation and there was a certain amount of money put aside for New South Wales' graingrowers," he said.
"They have said that they are happy to be a representative body for all of Australia, and that's very generous as it wasn't our money to start with, but I think we need to have some consolidation somehow.
"In my personal view, I'd like to see them be the manager of a fund that distributes money out to Grower Group Alliance or to individual grower groups and also funds the grains representative organisations.
"In my opinion the Federal RO needs to be one that is representative of all Australian grain- growers and I think GPA does that well and we are a part of that organisation."
These sentiments of GPA being the preferred RO for the grains sector have also been echoed by the PGA which, despite not being a member of the organisation, has stated that the GPA is its preferred choice out of the two.
GPA Western Graingrowers Committee (WGG) chairman Gary McGill said the fundamental structure of the GPA was more closely aligned to the grain farmer due to its inclusion of Australia's SFOs, whose grower members had paid a subscription.
"The matter of who should get this guernsey has continued to bubble along and clearly it has reached a bit of a higher level of discussion now," Mr McGill said.
"The WA Grain Growers (WAGG) and WAFarmers have chosen to be part of the GPA, because of that SFO platform which gives them entry into their policy discussions so they can represent their grass roots members."
Mr McGill said claims made by GGL that it "represents all Australian grain farmers" were disingenuous.
"Some years ago, the GGL went on some sort of quasi campaign here offering up free memberships," Mr McGill said
"Think about the intellectual bereftness of such a concept of a free membership.
"It didn't work, so they now go into government and other places and claim to represent all of Australia's grain farmers - but they simply do not.
"No farm organisation can claim anything like that - you can only claim to represent those that have chosen to pay a subscription to your particular farm organisation.
"We think it has reached the stage where a decision needs to be made by this Federal government, and we would recommend that GPA ought to be the national organisation representing the grain farmers of WA and be given the legislative oversight responsibility of the GRDC."
WAGG chairman Alastair Falconer confirmed to Farm Weekly that the group was also aligned with WA's other SFOs in its support of the GPA as its preferred RO for WA's grains sector.
"We see the GPA as having a more legitimate structure, as its membership has fee paying members who are not only SFOs, but they have direct members as well, which gives their members accountability," Mr Falconer said.
"You can't have free membership and be accountable to your members, because if your members disagree with the organisation - it won't matter if they withdraw their membership.
"With the GPA and our SFOs, if you withdraw your membership there is a monetary effect on your organisation, so it certainly has an impact."
