AN increased offering of 97 rams saw last year's top price result improved by $300 and equalled or eclipsed on five occasions at the Ledwith family's Kolindale Esperance ram sale on Monday.
Under the hammer of Elders auctioneer James Culleton, by sale end 93 rams had found new homes, mostly in local regions.
Merinos were again in hottest demand and, with less of them offered, it was no surprise competition was increased, resulting in the day's top price of $3600 and others at $3500 (2) and $3400.
In total, the 38 Merinos sold averaged $2163 and 55 Poll Merinos averaged $1595, for an overall average of $1827, back $283 on last year, but with 11 more rams sold.
No records were broken on the registered buyers' list, with just 13 entities nominating an intention to purchase presale, but it included the perfect mix of repeat and significant volume operators, top end purchasers and new clients making their debut at the fixture.
And through word and action they confirmed that the Kolindale product, both horned and Polled, continues to perform where it matters most, in their paddocks.
Kolindale client of almost 50 years Michael Ietto, Shalimar Farms, Grass Patch, was one to emphatically make that point, finishing with a team of 16 Merinos at an average of $2744.
His haul included the $3600 sale topper in pen 79, a ram with plenty of wool packed on it and test figures of 17.2 micron, 3.6 SD, 20.7 CV and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Joining it were two at $3500 apiece, with respective figures of 18.1 micron, 3 SD, 16.6 CV and 99.7pc CF and the second at 18.9 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.4pc CF and another at $3400.
Mr Ietto said they had been buying from Kolindale for almost 50 years, started by his dad Tony in the days of the Lewis family and now with the Ledwiths, and Merinos remained their preference.
"They suit our operation and they have the strong bodies, frame and a good style of wool we like," Mr Ietto said.
"Today we were looking for length of staple and length of body."
Thanks to the introduction of confinement feeding and the establishment of vetch-based pastures, the Iettos have been increasing their ewe numbers, now at 2150 head.
"We lamb them down in the confinement paddocks, with numbers of about 640 twinning ewes in eight hectares and it works really well," Mr Ietto said.
"They then go out onto fresh established pastures."
Mr Ietto said while rainfall was down this year, it had come at the right time and the season was looking really good.
Grass Patch also figured in the top price Poll Merino, a repeat performance from last year's sale but at $500 more, when pen 23 was knocked down for $3500 to GL & AM Harris.
This time Rocket (Graham) Harris's dad Brian was there to do the bidding duties and he finished with eight Poll Merinos.
"We look for rams around that 19 micron with plenty of style and nourishment in the wool, which we need in our country and also with frame and body," Brian said.
His top price Poll ticked those boxes with plenty of growth, exceptional length and depth of body and test figures of 19.8 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.8 CV and 99.4pc CF.
The day's biggest volume buyers were father and son duo Richard and Simon Fowler, Chilwell, Condingup, who finished with 20 rams, destined for their breeding and feeding operation.
This represented 22 per cent of the total sold and showed that, as they have said previously, while the Ledwiths continue to provide quality rams on their doorstep they will continue their buying support.
Another repeat buyer was Troy Burnside, JW Burnside & Son, Salmon Gums, who bought six Merinos and Poll Merinos.
Having seen the Kolindale product over his neighbour's fence for a few years, Mr Burnside bought from the stud for the first time last year and his return signified those six had done the job well.
"We are mating about 2200 ewes this year, which is back a bit after a few dry years and with water having been an issue and if we don't get some good runoff falls soon it will be an issue again this year," Mr Burnside said.
Also successful on a half dozen rams to a top of $3000 and $2267 average was another Grass Patch and regular buying concern, GB & MP Harris.
Its lead Poll Merino tested 18.2 micron, 3.3 SD, 18.4 CV and 99.4pc CF.
A first-time buyer with three Merinos was Tanya Mason and her daughter Sheralee, Barney Downs Pastoral, Cascade, who run about 1500 breeding ewes.
"I saw the Kolindale rams at the Dowerin field days and was super impressed so came to have a look today," Tanya said.
"These three rams we got today have plenty of style and are heavy cutters and I think they will complement very well what we already have.
"Call me old-fashioned, but Merinos are definitely still my preference, I think they still have the edge on Poll Merinos."
After the sale, Luke Ledwith said he was very happy with the outcome.
"It was great to see so many good Kolindale clients continuing to support us along with newcomers," Mr Ledwith said.
"We will keep investing in genetics and providing plenty of numbers for people to select from."
Kolindale's most recent genetic purchase was $115,000 outlaid to secure full physical and semen rights for Collinsville Emperor by private negotiation earlier this year.
"I saw him at the South Australian field days and he is without doubt the best ram I have ever seen," Mr Ledwith said.
Elders auctioneer James Culleton said the sale result reflected the Ledwith's commitment to their breeding programs.
"There are plenty of positives in the sheep industry at the moment and today's sale was a good outcome on the back of a good season," Mr Culleton said.
