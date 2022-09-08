Farm Weekly
Top up by $300 to $3600 at Kolindale sale, Esperance

By Wendy Gould
September 8 2022 - 4:00am
With the $3600 top-priced and $3500 equal second top-priced rams, Merinos bought by Shalimar Farms, Grass Patch, were Kolindale principals Matthew (left) and Luke Ledwith, Dudinin, Elders auctioneer James Culleton, Shalimar Farms Michael Ietto and Matthew Lea and Elders Katanning stud stock representative Russell McKay, who has classed the Ietto flock for almost 20 years.

AN increased offering of 97 rams saw last year's top price result improved by $300 and equalled or eclipsed on five occasions at the Ledwith family's Kolindale Esperance ram sale on Monday.

