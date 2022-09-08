WITH the last of the early-season trading disruptions out of the way at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) and three and a bit months of uninterrupted trading ahead, the local wool market went soft last week.
As WWC live auctions resumed after a week's recess to allow brokers and buyers to attend Wool Week functions in Melbourne, it seemed demand was still on holiday.
Finer micron Merino fleece wool lots were hardest hit by buyers' lack of interest above certain price points, with the 20 and 21 micron fleece segments fairing relatively better on price by comparison on the first trading day last week.
With Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services and AWN sellers that day, two Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics stood out at the end of trading.
The first was that more than one third of the 3223 fleece bales offered had been appraised by buyers and rejected at auction at least once previously.
Comparable fleece reoffer rates at Sydney and Melbourne wool centres - where selling started two hours ahead of the WWC - were just 4.8pc and 13.8pc respectively on the same day.
The second standout statistic was that possibly due to the high reoffer rate at the WWC, a quarter of the fleece offering was passed in, with only 2420 fleece bales changing hands.
On the second day the 18 and 18.5 micron fleece segments continued to lose favour and the 20 micron fleece segment joined them on the slide.
But, as AWEX technical controller at the WWC Andrew Rickwood noted in his regional market summary, in contrast, the 19 and 19.5 micron sectors "were generally fully firm".
Also "worth noting" on the second day, Mr Rickwood pointed out, was a "noticeable strengthening of 20.5 and coarser wools towards the end of the sale".
With Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Elders, Wool Agency and AWH sellers on the second day, the reoffer rate for the 2534 fleece bales put up for auction was pared back to a more acceptable 16.3pc.
Again, possible due to buyers not having previously seen and rejected as much of the offering as the day before, the fleece passed-in rate fell back to 16.3pc, with 2121 bales finding new owners.
The cumulative result across the week was the Western Market Indicator shed 18 cents to finish at 1441c per kilogram greasy, compared to the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator which slipped 12c to 1330c/kg.
Biggest losses of 62c (to 1916c/kg) and 45c (to 1771c/kg) were recorded by the 18 and 18.5 micron fleece indicators, while the 21 micron fleece indicator lost least, down 10c for the week to 1318c/kg.
Merino cardings eased 9c to finish at 886c/kg.
Local trader PJ Morris Wools, national trader Techwool and Chinese indent Meliwa were the top three buyers at the WWC both days last week.
On net turnover from wool auctions, after a sluggish start the WWC continues to track higher than for the same period last season, with $54 million turnover from five weeks of trading up $5m, according to AWEX.
This week the WWC's offering is expected to shrink by 1893 bales, back to 6158, but the national offering is expected to grow by 4028 bales to an early estimate of 39,562 bales.
