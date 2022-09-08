A SMALL detour on their way home to Jerramungup from a holiday in Exmouth enabled woolgrowers Trevor and Allyson Ross to watch this season's clip sold last week.
On a whim during a stopover in Perth, they contacted their Nutrien Ag Solutions broker Mark Screaigh who arranged for them to visit the Western Wool Centre (WWC) to watch as colleague Cameron Henry auctioned 104 bales of wool from a last week of July shearing.
Their Pine Place stylish soft wool with a well-defined crimp attracted good bidding competition from buyers and sold for prices well above estimates.
A top greasy price of 1179 cents per kilogram was paid for a 10-bale line of Merino hogget fleece and their clip average was 928c/kg.
"We're very happy with the prices," Ms Ross said, commenting that it was the first time in about 30 years they had been able to watch their clip sold.
"Because we live so far away and we're always busy, it's hard to get to Perth for sale day," she said.
A reflection of the good season, their fleece wool averaged between 105 and 108 millimetres in staple length, with the hogget wool averaging 18.7 microns and the ewe wool averaging 20.5 microns.
Their yield averaged 70 per cent across the clip, with staple strength 28N/kt and better.
Mr Screaigh told them "buyers have been hanging out for high-yielding bulky wool like yours because all they have been seeing is dusty autumn shorn wools".
Mr Ross said they had stayed with Willemenup Poll Merino bloodlines for 30 years and had followed the bloodlines across from Garnett family ownership to House family ownership when the Willemenup stud changed hands in 2019.
They run a self-replacement Merino flock of 3500 sheep for wool and this year cropped 2800 hectares.
"It's not as wet as last year and I haven't seen the crops for three weeks, but my son (they farm with with son and daughter-in-law Haydon and Tammy) tells me the crops are looking pretty good," Mr Ross said.
He said he liked to "keep my finger on the pulse" of the wool industry.
"This season was probably one of the better cuts we've had at 8-10kg per head because we had so much green feed all year with a February rain,'' he said.
"I'm normally not a seller to sell it (clip) all at one sale, I like to put a bit on Wooltrade and play the field for six months.
"But this year we decided it might be best to get it out of the way in one go and I'm glad we did."
