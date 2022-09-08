BEVERLEY and Brendon Giudici are always looking to maximise the productivity of their Merinos.
This includes applying genetic selection, non-mulesing practises, ewe-lamb joining and matching lambing season with grazier system inputs to maximise outputs.
Advertisement
The mother-and-son partnership own 265 hectares on their Ferndale home property which has been in the family since 1956.
They lease another 445ha within a 5km radius of their front gate.
The eight lease properties are devoted to their 700 Merino ewes, as well as a composite herd of 220 Black Simmental-Shorthorn cross cattle.
Cattle have always been a part of the Giudici's livestock program but an introduction to the Merino breed at agricultural college ignited Mr Giudici's initial passion for wool and when he returned to the farm in 2011 after gaining experience on two diverse sheep enterprises, he purchased his first ewes.
"With the support from my parents, I purchased 110 well-bred, mixed age ewes from the Evans family, Mooringa Farms, Chowerup," Mr Giudici said.
"A neighbouring lease block became available, so I quickly took the opportunity to buy another 450 ewes, wethers and lambs."
Buying quality sheep at an affordable time has seen Mr Giudici diversify his family's livestock program and they haven't looked back.
He said the return on investment and genetic turnover from running Merinos outweighed any other sheep breed, and in most season's their own beef cattle enterprise.
"Last year was an exception, with beef market prices at an all-time high," Mr Giudici said.
"Yet, every other year our ewes have practically paid for themselves within a 12-month period.
"We not only benefit from profit returns when we manage our sheep well, which results in good lambing percentages, but seeing and feeling the change in the wool as the seasons and pastures vary is something that always excites me."
Over the past few years Mr Giudici has expanded his pasture knowledge by being involved in the Grazing Matcher program.
"I knew how many sheep we ran per hectare, but not the nutritional demand per kilograms produced," he said.
"Working backwards to work out what pastures you need to provide and carry what you're trying to run is key.
"I found it good to quantify our operation, analyse what the different lease blocks provide and consider our management options such as time of lambing and pellet or lupin input."
Advertisement
With this understanding Mr Giudici has pushed lambing season back a few months this year to match the sheep's demands for feed.
The ewes are due to begin lambing on July 28 and while they would often get fed a small daily ration of pellets beforehand, this season they are only being supported by a premium calcium sulphur mineral lick mix.
Mr Giudici is hopeful the lambing adjustment will defer the late autumn period so they can match the requirements for feed using quality hay and mineral licks.
"We plan to feed our sheep based off what we can grow ourselves," he said.
"I have started investigating fodder crops and hope to trial some forage and standing grain options for filling feed gaps this coming season, specifically for the growing stock."
Advertisement
The Giudicis provide their ewes a boost of protein by lupin flushing two weeks either side of the joining period.
This year joining was pushed back from the middle of January to March and the ewes were fed a kilogram per head every two days of clean lupins purchased from Milross Grains, Yornup.
They also made a conscious decision to mate 200 ewes to Merino rams, as opposed to the 450 to 500 they would normally join.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
"We joined the remaining 500 head to our terminal Poll Dorset sires as we were mindful of having to carry the Merino wether lambs for 10 to 12 months and through the summer to get the highest productivity out of them," Mr Giudici said.
"It being our first winter lambing and the uncertainly of leasing land, we decided to play it safe and see how our pasture management plays out over the coming months."
The Giudicis purchase their terminal rams from local breeder Chris Marwick, Marapana Poll Dorset, Mumballup and have been sourcing their Merinos from Perry Corker, Hiview Poll Merinos, Kulikup, for the past seven years.
Mr Giudici believes buying quality rams that are above average in all areas of carcases and fleece measurements has enabled them to breed a Merino with more do-ability.
"Much like the cattle, we have focused on the weaning weights and post weaning weights when selecting our rams, as well as a fleece which will tolerate high rainfall, has some crimp, is white, bright with a little nourishment," he said.
To justify buying top rams and to get more genetic turnover, Mr Giudici has built a nucleus flock of 40 to 50 ewes.
Advertisement
"With initial help from Perry, we were able to class up a small nucleus flock and we now join these ewes to Hiview bred rams to produce our own ram lambs," he said.
Strong genetic selection practises have encouraged the Giudicis to trial ewe-lambing joining last season in their nucleus flock.
Mr Giudici said they joined half of the ewe lambs at a minimum 45kg to an average of 50kg bodyweight at nine months of age and they achieved a pleasing 70pc lambing back in September last year.
"The other half weren't joined but went on to cut a fleece where a nine-month staple matched the mature ewe's full wool clip in November," he said.
"While the clip was impressive, the encouraging lambing percentage has given us enough faith that if we keep the protein and energy up to our lambs, ewe lamb joining will be worthwhile."
The genetic influence in the Giudici's flock has also been realised, with the maiden ewes scanning a higher conception rate of 95 percent, compared to the mature ewes at 92pc this season.
Advertisement
"I think this comes down to selecting those top rams and breeding progeny that excels in the feedlot, has the fat cover and do-ability which is transferring through to the latest genetics and supporting them in the harsher months," Mr Giudici said.
"The fat traits I'm selecting for is allowing us to breed a profitable Merino, not a hungry one."
Like their calves, the Giudicis yard wean all their Merino lambs for three to four days and supplement them with Milne Feeds Lambgro pellets and hay.
Pellets were also fed to the ewe lambs in the joining trial.
"We find yard weaning lambs works well in our operation," he said.
"As soon as they're let out of the yards their heads are down seeking the pasture instead of walking the paddocks in search of their mothers and losing condition."
Advertisement
The majority of the flock is shorn in early to mid-November and due to the better seasons, the wool has broadened marginally to an average of 19 microns over the past few years.
Mr Giudici believes investing in a good shearing team is the best money you can spend when running a sheep enterprise.
"I used to do it all myself, but the majority of the shearing and crutching is now left for Martin Shearing contracting," he said.
"I still shear my nucleus rams, essentially so I can class their wool-producing skins closely, and during lamb marking and hay season I'm very fortunate to have the support from my Uncle Robert."
When it comes to selling the 8 to 12-month-old wether lambs, Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Matt Lowe assists in maximising meat and wool production in line with available markets throughout the various seasons.
The Giudicis sell their wool off-shears in February and generally the ewe lambs will average 1.8 to 2kg/head greasy fleece weight (GFW) with skirtings off, while the main flock averages 4.5-5kg/head GFW.
Advertisement
With encouragement from Nutrien Wool south-west wool agent Matt Chambers, in recent years the Giudicis have veered away from mulesing.
"We haven't mulesed our wether lambs for the past two years and last year we didn't mules our ewes," Mr Giudici said.
"Our ram lambs were, and it took until weaning time for our best genetically bred ram lambs to stand out over the wether lambs.
"They not only had genetics, but testosterone on their side and it was evident that mulesing still set them back."
Proof that the healing energy used by the lambs, resulting in kilograms lost, has given Mr Giudici the confidence to see that mulesing is not worth it.
"I believe we can fight mulesing or redesign it," he said.
Advertisement
"We initially culled a small percentage of our flock for holding unacceptable levels of dags and will continue that visual skin/immune assessment moving forwards."
"At weaning we bunghole lambs and last year used the Te Pari roller iron which seemed to keep the tips of the tail wool free.
"These practises, including applying CLiK spray-on to lambs in wools keeps the flies away in the back end of spring which all helps with the transition."
Mr Giudici loves the challenge of sheep, saying there is a lot to learn and no matter how much their cattle enterprise progressed, the Merinos were here to stay.
"Ideally, I would like to join all my ewes to Merino rams, breed a ewe that makes a profit off the pastures we grow and progress with ewe-lamb joining," he said.
"Hopefully in the future we will have more of our own land and the flexibility to do so."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.