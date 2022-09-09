Farm Weekly

Green peach aphid resistant to spirotetramat

September 9 2022 - 2:00am
The green peach aphid has a high propensity to evolve insecticide resistance.

POPULATIONS of green peach aphid (GPA) with resistance to spirotetramat - the active ingredient in Movento 240 SC insecticide, as well as several generic products containing the same active ingredient, have been discovered by Australian researchers.

