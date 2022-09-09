POPULATIONS of green peach aphid (GPA) with resistance to spirotetramat - the active ingredient in Movento 240 SC insecticide, as well as several generic products containing the same active ingredient, have been discovered by Australian researchers.
Spirotetramat, a Group 23 insecticide, is an important tool in GPA management in vegetable crops in Australia.
The discovery was made through collaborative research between Cesar Australia and the University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom, with co-investment by Bayer Crop Science and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
Led by Cesar Australia, director Paul Umina said spirotetramat resistance in GPA had not been found in any other country, despite the product being widely used to manage GPA in a range of crops around the world.
"Resistance to spirotetramat has been confirmed in a small number of GPA populations collected from Queensland vegetable crops and importantly, this resistance has been shown to persist after multiple generations of culturing in the laboratory, demonstrating there is an underlying genetic basis," Dr Umina said.
"Clearly, there is something that we are doing in Australia that is selecting for resistance in this species, which really should be looked at."
Bayer Crop Science market development agronomist Troy Mulcahy said Movento needed to be sprayed early before pest numbers built up.
"For best results, Movento should be applied as two sprays seven to 10 days apart to target a single generation of aphids for the most effective control," Mr Mulcahy said.
Research has demonstrated that the correct adjuvant, for example Agridex and Hasten, is essential to achieve high level pest control when using Movento.
Without the correct adjuvant, poor product performance will result.
"Thorough coverage is also critical, so spray booms need to be set up to deliver the chemical where the aphids are located and growers should pay attention to dust and honeydew on the leaf, as these factors can all reduce product performance," Mr Mulcahy said.
High water volumes, correct nozzle selection and appropriate ground speeds will help to ensure Movento gives the expected efficacy.
It is critical that the full label rate is used, as lower rates will often be insufficient and only serve to increase selection pressure for further resistance.
"We know from this research that the resistance mechanism present in these GPA populations results in cross resistance to other Group 23 insecticides," Mr Mulcahy said.
In order to limit the spread and restrict the further evolution of resistance, it is important that Movento and other Group 23 insecticides are used responsibly within a framework of Insecticide Resistance Management.
"While Movento remains a highly-effective means to control GPA in many parts of Australia, this discovery serves as an important reminder to use the product judiciously," Dr Umina said.
For a species like GPA, which has a high propensity to evolve new resistances, this means only spraying insecticides when absolutely needed and rotating insecticides from different modes of action groups in those instances where multiple sprays are required in a single season.
Growers are urged to keep a close eye on their crops this year and to contact their local Bayer Crop Science territory manager if unsatisfactory aphid control is observed following the application of Movento.
