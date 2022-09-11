TO put in perspective how long Brian Davies worked for CBH Group, he was there when the co-operative changed over from the imperial to the metric measuring system.
Having officially retired last month, he became only the second CBH employee to clock up 50 years of service.
Mr Davies started as a casual at the Koorda receival site in 1967, which basic math says was actually 55 years ago, but having taken about five years away from the co-operative during that time, it took him a little longer to reach the incredible milestone.
His initial role at Koorda, which became permanent in 1968, saw Mr Davies mainly using a Clarke shovel to get grain onto the country elevator, which could move about 60 tonnes per hour.
In that role, he also worked at Mukinbudin, Mollerin and Bonnie Rock, with the latter the furthest away at 1.5 hours which he had to travel in his own time.
He also was responsible for washing down storages, operating front-end loaders and working on the fitters' truck as a trades assistant.
During those early days at CBH, Mr Davies had a passion to learn to fly and gained his private pilots licence.
To this day, it's been one of his favourite activities to take his CBH buddies and managers on flights.
In 1975, having had enough of Clarke shovelling, he left CBH and tried his hand at crayfishing, before returning to the co-operative just one year later.
In 1977 he became a senior operator and one of his key roles was spraying grain with chemicals for insect control.
"I had to make sure the parts per million were correct and it was applied accurately, as well as maintaining the chemical pumps and making sure there was enough chemical to use," Mr Davies.
However, that was only the case for a short while as it was about that time CBH phased out the use of chemicals and went into fumigants, which is what is still used today.
"All of a sudden, overseas buyers didn't want chemicals on their grain, so CBH had to move out of it very quickly and there were a lot of insect problems initially," Mr Davies said.
"That was probably the biggest change I was a part of in my whole time at CBH as fumigation was a new method to everyone and we all had to learn it at the same time.
"We had to seal all of the old storages to make it safe for fumigants which was a huge expense for the company and a massive job for the staff."
In 1980, Mr Davies was promoted to superviser after an 11-week training course at the head office in Perth and in 1982 he was posted to Morawa.
In that role he was responsible for seven receival sites, including Mullewa, Pindar and Wongoondy.
In 1988, he was moved again, this time to Merredin.
"I had to move whether I liked it or not, so I picked my family up and off we went," Mr Davies said.
"Personally I didn't mind it as I needed a change and I felt like I couldn't achieve any more than what I already had at Morawa, including looking after the manager's role when he went on holiday.
"But my family found it a lot harder than I did as they had finally settled and then had to move again."
The area covered at Merredin was large and included Bruce Rock, Narembeen, Muntadgin, Traynning, Southern Cross, Bullfinch and South Yilgarn.
In 1994, it was time to move again but this time it was to the big smoke as a vacancy had opened by at the Kwinana Grain Terminal.
Mr Davies had been to Perth prior to that, on a relief basis, so he was familiar with the place and knew most of the staff before he moved.
"I had done so much work in the country and had moved so many times, I just couldn't do it anymore and I thought going to Perth would be a good challenge," he said.
"It was something different -exporting grain was something I hadn't been involved in before, so it was a fun challenge."
Mr Davies became involved in the shipping aspect of the business and was responsible for ensuring the grain being exported met the quality expectations of the market, which meant sampling had to be spot on.
Often that would involve getting grain in from other sites if they didn't have what they needed at Kwinana to meet the market.
"After you sent a ship away and it had met the requirements, it was always a good feeling and it was really rewarding work," Mr Davies said.
But it wasn't just shipping, he was also involved in rail operations and played a hand in employing casual staff.
Moving into the 2000s was when Mr Davies remembers another big change, with significant machinery modifications taking place.
From his initial starting point with 60t/hour country elevators, there are now double fed conveyor belts which can move up to 2000t/hour.
In 2010, Mr Davies decided to retire, for the first time and left CBH.
However, that didn't quite work out and after completing a few other jobs, such as truck driving, he eventually decided to return to the co-operative again in 2014.
I went back as a casual, onto the tools, which a lot of people thought was strange but he eally enjoyed.
"I knew the job like the back of my hand, I knew I enjoyed it, but most importantly, I enjoyed the people," Mr Davies said.
"I could do the job easier than a lot of them because I knew the shortcuts, not in a cutting corners or a cheating sense, but just the quickest and easiest way to do it."
After completing a few more years, Mr Davies realised how close he was to his 50 years of service and thinking no-one else had done it before, he decided he had to make the milestone.
While it turns out that Keith Gray got there before he did, Mr Davies said it was still a great privilege to have made it this far.
"I was getting that close to it and I still enjoyed coming to work, so it made sense to keep going and I've really missed not coming here the past few weeks," he said.
"The only problem with working as a casual is having no idea when you're working next, which makes it really hard to make plans to see my family.
"I have two daughters and four beautiful grandkids, so now that I'm retired I'm looking forward to spending more time with them."
