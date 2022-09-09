Farm Weekly
Shantymen to sing up a storm in Albany

By Linda Sharman
September 9 2022 - 10:00am
Newcastle band Rum Jungle is set to make an appearance at the festival in Albany.

Arriving in Albany in 2016, Gary Greenwald was stunned to discover the south coastal port city did not have a shantymen group - or anything like it.

