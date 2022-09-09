Arriving in Albany in 2016, Gary Greenwald was stunned to discover the south coastal port city did not have a shantymen group - or anything like it.
It was such a common occurrence back in the United Kingdom, where he had moved from, and for that matter many coastal communities around the world, that they would have groups that honoured sea shanty music.
"When I moved to Albany I assumed that given Australia's maritime history there would be shanty music - but there wasn't a group to join," Mr Greenwald said.
"So I set about approaching people and managed to get a core group of lads together."
That core group became The Albany Shantymen, with Mr Greenwald the head shantyman.
His passion for the working songs of years gone by stemmed from an unlikely source - rugby.
"I used to play rugby for Norfolk in the UK, and after the games my teammates and I would often go for a pint and a sing in a bar," he said.
When he stopped playing, he missed that mateship and camaraderie, and found it hard to replace.
That was until the shanty group Fisherman's Friends, from the small fishing village of Port Isaac, Cornwall, released an album in 2010 which went gold and became the first traditional folk act to land a UK top 10 album.
Mr Greenwald said his wife bought him a copy of their chart-topping CD, and he found he really enjoyed listening to the shanty music, playing it on repeat.
He then started to look for a group that he could join to sing the lyrical style, and he found the Sheringham Shantymen, based out of the seaside town of Sheringham.
The group had about 30 members, with some central singers and others in supporting roles.
Mr Greenwald, who took inspiration from his rugby playing days, has found 15 members to be the perfect number for his Albany incarnation.
"Having 15 members is perfect, that way everyone gets to sing leads and no one is there to just make up numbers," he said.
Not content with founding the group, Mr Greenwald was also well aware that along with sea shanty groups, festivals in their honour were also held all around the world - yet not in Australia.
"Seafaring nations all around the world have shanty crews and festivals - it's quite a phenomenon," he said.
"The Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival at Cornwall, in the UK, had 50,000 people attend this year, while some European festivals have up to 140,000 people.
"They're all held in little port towns that are overtaken by shanty singers once a year.
"It seemed like something was missing here, given WA's maritime history dates back to the 1600s, meaning we have a longer relationship with tall ships than any other part of Australia."
So he and his group set about organising one and, in 2019, Albany debuted its International Folk'n Shanty Festival, the first to be held in Australia, which over three days included performances from 14 local and international groups, headlined by renowned UK group Kimber's Men.
In 2020 the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, but was held in 2021, and this year is set to return bigger and better than ever from September 30-October 2.
The free festival, which will include fireside folk sessions and concerts, to full-blown pub shanty singing, and tales of pirates, whales and shipwrecks, is billed as turning Albany into a playground of maritime culture to which it is hoped some 3000 patrons will attend.
This year former Perth Festival program manager and Fairbridge Festival artistic director Rod Vervest has taken on the role of programming the event, and paid tribute to Mr Greenwald's passion for shanty singing and community service, which he described as inspirational.
"He has gathered tremendous support and affection for the event throughout its early years and with global connections into many shanty and folk festivals, he remains an influential figure and driver for the festival," Mr Vervest said.
"I'm looking forward to the role of programming the festival alongside the dedicated working group and building the event into a major asset for Albany and the region."
Mr Vervest said while shanty festivals celebrated an ancient tradition of maritime stories and work songs, the festivals typically embraced many other facets, including folk music, dance, workshops, exhibitions and other maritime-related activities.
It was hard to imagine a better place for such a festival than Albany, he said.
"With its majestic harbour, highly active port and picturesque marina, its community of sailors, fishing families, historic buildings, history of whaling and global connections to several nations that have navigated its shores, Albany is perfectly situated to present a truly amazing event," he said.
The region's indigenous history was also strongly tied to the water, including Menang songman Nebinyan performing a song cycle for ethnographer Daisy Bates in the early 1900s in which he recounted his experience as a whaler, local Dreamtime stories relating significantly to the marine environment, and the presence of ancient fish traps and creation stories relating to the formation of islands and harbours.
"There is so much to celebrate within the context of the festival, it's exciting to imagine just how far we can take it," Mr Vervest said.
The final line-up for the three day event is yet to be officially announced, but so far the shanty artists will include The Lost Quays, Fo'c's'le Firkins, She Shants and Rum Jungle, while the folk representatives will include A La Souche, Sea Swallow, Rob Zielinski and Jim Green.
And, of course, the festival wouldn't be complete without appearances from The Albany Shantymen, who will be found belting out a few tunes as well as taking on their Bunbury counterparts, The Anchormen, in a tug-of-war.
Mr Greenwald said he was glad life had returned to a bit more normality this year, after the Albany Shantymen enjoyed widespread fame last year for their version of the 1860 New Zealand sea shanty "The Wellerman".
Despite having recorded it in 2016, their cover received new-found attention after Scottish TikTok sensation Nathan Evans released his own take last year which was streamed more than 15 million times, because he credited the Albany Shantymen's version for providing his inspiration.
"Last year was slightly surreal with The Wellerman, it got played a lot on Spotify, and we were interviewed on various television programs and there was a campaign that got us to play at the AFL grand final in Perth - it was all a nice adventure," he said.
Overall, Mr Greenwald is very conscious of how beneficial social gatherings can be, and how group singing for example can be great for mental health.
The Albany Shantymen are very conscious of the Act Belong Commit philosophy, and are always willing to help new groups form by way of workshops.
"The festival is inclusive, it's a nice environment and folk and shanty music present a great place to meet people," he said.
"But working songs are not exclusively sea songs either, there is a long history of farming, mining, wood milling, railways and shearing songs, for example, that were part of daily life in rural environments and provided a rhythm to that work, and that is a part of WA's heritage that we are trying to enourage groups to form to celebrate those."
And at the very least, it could end up being a group like the Albany Shantymen - "blokes that meet up with their mates in the pub for a drink and some singing".
